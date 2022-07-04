Russia lifts border crossing restrictions introduced due to COVID-19

RUSSIA, July 4 - Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova held a regular meeting of the emergency response centre for preventing the import and spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia.

The emergency response centre decided to cancel on 15 July 2022 the epidemically conditioned temporary restrictions on crossing the state border of the Russian Federation, established by Government Directives No. 635-r dated 16 March 2020 and No. 763-r dated 27 March 2020.

Earlier, due to improving public health conditions, the emergency response centre decided to lift restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens into Russia through air and sea checkpoints on 14 June, but a number of restrictions on entry by land transport remained in force.

Government Directives No. 635-r dated 16 March 2020 and No. 763-r dated 27 March 2020 will be rescinded. The corresponding document will be published at a later date.

In addition, the emergency response centre decided to cancel the requirement to present PCR tests for COVID-19 for citizens of the Republic of Belarus upon arrival by air in Russia. The corresponding changes will be made to the Chief State Sanitary Physician’s Resolution No. 7 dated 18 March 2020. Citizens from other countries must still present PCR test results.