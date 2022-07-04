Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,455 in the last 365 days.

Russia lifts border crossing restrictions introduced due to COVID-19

RUSSIA, July 4 - Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova held a regular meeting of the emergency response centre for preventing the import and spread of the novel coronavirus in Russia.

The emergency response centre decided to cancel on 15 July 2022 the epidemically conditioned temporary restrictions on crossing the state border of the Russian Federation, established by Government Directives No. 635-r dated 16 March 2020 and No. 763-r dated 27 March 2020.

Earlier, due to improving public health conditions, the emergency response centre decided to lift restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens into Russia through air and sea checkpoints on 14 June, but a number of restrictions on entry by land transport remained in force.

Government Directives No. 635-r dated 16 March 2020 and No. 763-r dated 27 March 2020 will be rescinded. The corresponding document will be published at a later date.

In addition, the emergency response centre decided to cancel the requirement to present PCR tests for COVID-19 for citizens of the Republic of Belarus upon arrival by air in Russia. The corresponding changes will be made to the Chief State Sanitary Physician’s Resolution No. 7 dated 18 March 2020. Citizens from other countries must still present PCR test results.

You just read:

Russia lifts border crossing restrictions introduced due to COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.