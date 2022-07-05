Funded.club Adds Tether to Its Payment Roster Enabling Recruitment From 3,900 USDT Per Hire

Startup recruitment specialist Funded.club accepting US dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether (USDT) as payment from blockchain, cryptocurrency and web3 businesses.

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a crypto-positive move, Funded.club has decided to expand its payment options to include Tether, making it easier for blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses to use its global headhunting service to access top talent. The Funded.club team believes that this will open their services to a wider range of businesses and entrepreneurs in the crypto industry from $3900 / 3900 USDT per hire.

"We're always looking for ways to make it easier for our clients to do business with us, and accepting Tether is a natural extension of that," said Funded.club CEO & Founder Ray Gibson. "We believe that this will help us better serve our clients in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, and we're excited to offer this new payment option."

Tether is a dollar-pegged stablecoin that is hosted on both the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchain. It is one of the most popular stablecoins in the cryptocurrency space and is used by many businesses and individuals as a safe way to store value and make payments.

Funded.club's move to accept Tether is in line with the company's mission to make it easier for businesses in the space to access the funding and resources they need to grow and succeed.

"We're committed to helping businesses in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space thrive," said Gibson. "especially when those businesses are looking for more cost-effective ways to make a smaller number of critical hires in today’s market."

About Funded.club

Funded.club is a leading provider of startup funding and recruitment services. A startup itself, the company has supported more than 200 startups to drive funding and acquire talent since its launch in 2019. With customers in over 50 countries, Funded.club continues to expand its reach and develop its services to meet the needs of the ever-changing startup landscape.

For more information, please visit:

www.funded.club