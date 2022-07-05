Applications open for new women’s leadership scholarship

5 July 2022

The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to supporting the advancement of women, and empowering them to take up leadership positions in their chosen fields.

As part of our commitment to supporting women’s leadership, we are providing $50,000 to local organisation, Tasmanian Leaders, to deliver the I-LEAD Women in Industry Program.

The program is designed for women in traditionally male-dominated industries, to support current and future leaders to develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

Experts and professionals will share invaluable, tried-and-tested learnings and content in three key areas: personal leadership, strategic leadership, and business leadership.

Eight sessions will be held between September and November as part of the program.

Applications are now open for 28 partial scholarships, which are funded by the Tasmanian Government, with a small contribution required either by the participant or their employer.

Our Government recognises women remain under-represented in a number of industries in Tasmania and that is why we are delivering on our plan to achieve gender equality through initiatives like the I-LEAD Women in Industry Program.

This program is delivering on our 2021 state election commitment of $400,000 over four years to support women into leadership positions.

Through these initiatives, more Tasmanian women than ever will be provided with the training and support they need to take on positions of leadership and influence.

By empowering women through leadership training, we can further support the advancement of women across our economy.

For more information and to apply to the program, visit the Tasmanian Leaders website: www.tasmanianleaders.org.au/programs/i-lead/

