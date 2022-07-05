Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

The Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market is forecast to grow from USD 295.5 Million in 2020 to USD 369.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is driven by the increasing importance of enzymes in food and beverage as functional additives.

The Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market is forecast to grow from USD 295.5 Million in 2020 to USD 369.9 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the growing importance of enzymes in bread making to provide numerous features including dough improvement, colour texture, and continued softness.

Alpha-amylase is a protein hydrolysis enzyme used to hydrolyze polysaccharide alpha bonds and to increase glucose and maltose yields. The product is used in bakery products, feed for animals, biofuels, sugar products, detergents, breweries and laboratory research. These enzymes are used by bakery manufacturers to increase yeast yield and give good texture during the finished product formulation.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (US), Puratos Group N.V. (Belgium), Dyadic International, Inc (US), Enmex, S.A., DE C.V. (Mexico), AB Enzymes GmbH (Germany), Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd. (China), Aumgene Biosciences (India) and others.

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Segmentation based on Types:

Source (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Fungi

Bacteria

Maltogenic

G4

Plant-Based

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Breads

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for bacteria is expected to grow the largest at USD 299.1 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period because of its high thermal stability compared with other sources. Maltogenic sources can enhance shelf life of breads and cakes. These types of sources of alpha-amylase are used in combination with other enzymes such as xylanase, fungal, and lipase to achieve optimal crumb softness during the baking process. G4 is forecasted to remain as the favorable source among manufacturers of alpha-amylase due to high antistaling effects compared to other sources such as bacteria, fungi and yeast. In addition, these enzymes can provide long-lasting softness and freshness.

Based on application, the market for breads held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 226.4 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of these ingredients to improve whole grain and brown bread dough in developed economies like U.S. and Germany is expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Increasing awareness among bread processors about freshness and shelf-life has forced them to increase expenditure on incorporating high-quality enzymes, especially alpha-amylase.

The market for North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 149.5 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. It is expected that the high prevalence of bread processors such as Sara Lee Corporation, Private Label, and Nature's Own will have a significant impact on industry. Furthermore, new product launches in the U.S. and Canada frozen bread segment are likely to increase the market for enzyme use over the forecast period.

