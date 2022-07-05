Electronic Warfare (EW) Market 2022-2030: Rising Focus On Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technology | Reports And Data

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market

The Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market size was USD 23.40 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market was USD 23.40 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare uses radio waves or laser light usually to confuse or disable the electronics of the enemy. It can involve listening or collecting the enemy radio`s signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver the non-kinetic and digital effects while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms. Increasing Transnational and regional instabilities is the major factor for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the rising focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, thus spurring the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecasted period. However, the high cost of the equipment will be the major factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing which is the major factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. U.S. is in the stage of increasing its Electronic Warfare research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defense spending.

The increasing rate of electronic, cyber and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in war fighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of war-fighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellite. Trends like this will help drive the market further over the forecasted period.

Increasing drone industry, the demand for electronic warfare will further rise over the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2284

Prominent players in the market:

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,

• Lockheed Martin Corporation,

• Harris Company,

• Saab AB,

• Boeing,

• Northrop Grumman

• Others

Market Overview:

The defense and aerospace industry caters to two main markets: aerospace and defense. Aerospace include the construction, maintenance and sale of commercial aircraft. Defense, include military weapons and systems that can operate on sea, land, and air for the protection of the country. Zero-Fuel Aircraft, Structural Health Monitoring (SHM), Advanced Materials, Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing), Smart Automation and Blockchain, are some current aerospace engineering technology trends revolutionizing aerospace sector globally. The aerospace and defense is a complex and challenging industry as the sector demands extensive R&D activities and investments in designing spacecraft and aircraft equipment and other technologically advanced weapon systems.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Electronic Warfare (EW) market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Electronic Warfare (EW) market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

By Capability Outlook

• Electronic Support

• Electronic Attack

• Electronic Protection

By Platform Outlook

• Airborne

• Land

• Naval

• Space

By Product Outlook

• Electronic Warfare Equipment

• Communication jammers

• Remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Jammers

• Directed Energy Weapons

• Others

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Purchase Premium Report: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2284

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Electronic Warfare (EW) market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Electronic Warfare (EW) market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Electronic Warfare (EW) market?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Table of Contents:

• Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Forecast

• Global Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2284

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.