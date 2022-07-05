TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cordova

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Monday night in Cordova.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 9 p.m. two deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office encountered a man in a vehicle as they responded to a disturbance call in the 9200 block of Durhamshire Drive. According to preliminary reports from the scene, during the encounter the driver hit one of the deputies with his vehicle resulting in both deputies firing their service weapons into the car, striking the driver. The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Both deputies were hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.