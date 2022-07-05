Admiral, Aviva, and Direct Line Among Leading Providers in the UK Private Motor Insurance Market | GlobalData Plc

The advertising spending on UK private motor insurance was GBP100.6 million in 2020

As part of their pre-purchase research, private motor insurance customers are increasingly opting for research through providers’ websites. Other than visiting PCWs for policy comparison, customers prefer calling their existing provider and visiting their existing provider’s website. Among the leading providers of private motor insurance, the top five companies remained the same in 2021 compared to 2020. Admiral remained the leading provider followed by Aviva in 2021.

UK Private Motor Insurance Market Segment Analysis by Channel

Bank

Broker

Insurance

PCW

Online purchasing is preferred by consumers across all channels. The internet (including both PCs and smartphones/tablets) and providers’ apps account for more than half of purchases across banks, insurers, and PCWs. The use of smartphones and tablets increased in 2021 for bank purchases, indicating a shift to more convenient digital channels amid the ongoing pandemic.

UK Private Motor Insurance Advertising Spend by Media Type

TV

Direct Mail

Press

Digital

Others

Competitive Landscape

Admiral remained the leading insurance provider despite its market share declining in 2021.

In December 2020, Admiral partnered with UK-based reverse price comparison site Honcho, with Admiral multi-car insurance now offered via Honcho’s platform

Aviva retained second place following an increase in market share in 2021.

The market became more concentrated and less competitive in 2021, with the market share of the top 10 private motor insurers rising from 2020 to 2021.

Direct Line has the lowest proportion of detractors among the top three providers. This suggests it is well-positioned to grow its market share in the coming years.

Compare the Market is the leading PCW, accounting for over half of sales

Leading Private Motor Insurance Providers in the UK

Admiral

Aviva

Direct Line

Hastings Direct

LV=

Churchill

AXA

Saga

Tesco Bank

The AA

UK Private Motor Insurance Market Share, by Leading Providers

Leading PCWs in the UK Private Motor Insurance Market

Compare the Market

GoCompare

MoneySuperMarket

Confused.com

UK Private Motor Insurance Market Share, by Leading PCWs

UK Private Motor Insurance Market Overview

FAQs

