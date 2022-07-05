Al-Rabiah Inaugurates the Grand Hajj Symposium Entitled "Hajj Post-Pandemic: Rites and Custodianship"
EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inaugurated the start of the 46th Grand Hajj Symposium for 2022 (1443H), entitled “Hajj Post-Pandemic: Rites and Custodianship” in the presence of several ministers and Islamic scholars, which began Sunday July 3rd in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and will continue over the next two days.
In his opening remarks during a speech entitled “From Hajj to the World,” Al-Rabiah welcomed the distinguished and esteemed attendees to the symposium. He noted how honored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to receive the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors with love that has not aged since the founding of the Kingdom. It is a tradition that has endured the passage of time and is coupled with an unyielding determination to present something better every year for the sake of Hajj pilgrims, Umrah pilgrims, and visitors.
His Excellency explained that the organization of Hajj—despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—persevered during the past two years to serve the pilgrims. This was the generous directive from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, which was keen to uphold the fifth pillar of Islam without interruption. Hence, the government continued to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims with groundbreaking projects that improved upon their experience each year. Expanding the Two Holy Mosques was one such initiative, which facilitated additional means for pilgrims to access these holy sites. These improvements were made for the sake of Allah, so pilgrims would safely return home to their families, narrating the unique and unforgettable experiences and stories of faith and global human interaction.
He further noted how the Hajj sends a message of peace, security, and tranquility from Mecca to the rest of the world. Finally, he emphasized that all agencies participating in the organization of Hajj are responsible for providing services that truly reflect the great tenets of the religion of Islam, such that every pilgrim returns home safely, having performed his obligation with comfort and ease.
The opening session witnessed the participation of His Excellency and the President General of the Two Holy Mosques, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al-Khalailah, the Jordanian Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, His Excellency Sayyid Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan, and His Excellency the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments of the Republic of Algeria, Professor Youssef bin Mahdi. The session was moderated by His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Humaid, Advisor to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars.
TURKI ALKHALAF
