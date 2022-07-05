Submit Release
News Search

There were 417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,446 in the last 365 days.

Al-Rabiah Inaugurates the Grand Hajj Symposium Entitled "Hajj Post-Pandemic: Rites and Custodianship"

Al-Rabiah speaking at a panel on Sunday July 3th

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Excellency the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, inaugurated the start of the 46th Grand Hajj Symposium for 2022 (1443H), entitled “Hajj Post-Pandemic: Rites and Custodianship” in the presence of several ministers and Islamic scholars, which began Sunday July 3rd in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and will continue over the next two days.

In his opening remarks during a speech entitled “From Hajj to the World,” Al-Rabiah welcomed the distinguished and esteemed attendees to the symposium. He noted how honored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to receive the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and visitors with love that has not aged since the founding of the Kingdom. It is a tradition that has endured the passage of time and is coupled with an unyielding determination to present something better every year for the sake of Hajj pilgrims, Umrah pilgrims, and visitors.


His Excellency explained that the organization of Hajj—despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic—persevered during the past two years to serve the pilgrims. This was the generous directive from the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, which was keen to uphold the fifth pillar of Islam without interruption. Hence, the government continued to serve Hajj and Umrah pilgrims with groundbreaking projects that improved upon their experience each year. Expanding the Two Holy Mosques was one such initiative, which facilitated additional means for pilgrims to access these holy sites. These improvements were made for the sake of Allah, so pilgrims would safely return home to their families, narrating the unique and unforgettable experiences and stories of faith and global human interaction.

He further noted how the Hajj sends a message of peace, security, and tranquility from Mecca to the rest of the world. Finally, he emphasized that all agencies participating in the organization of Hajj are responsible for providing services that truly reflect the great tenets of the religion of Islam, such that every pilgrim returns home safely, having performed his obligation with comfort and ease.

The opening session witnessed the participation of His Excellency and the President General of the Two Holy Mosques, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al-Khalailah, the Jordanian Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, His Excellency Sayyid Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan, and His Excellency the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments of the Republic of Algeria, Professor Youssef bin Mahdi. The session was moderated by His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Humaid, Advisor to the Royal Court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars.

TURKI ALKHALAF
THE MINISTRY OF HAJJ AND UMRAH
+966 9200 02814
INFO@HAJ.GOV.SA
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Al-Rabiah Inaugurates the Grand Hajj Symposium Entitled "Hajj Post-Pandemic: Rites and Custodianship"

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.