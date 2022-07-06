BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro, which is better？
This article will introduce you to the similarities and differences between the BenQ X3000i vs Dangbei Mars Pro from three aspects.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now various people choose to watch movies at home instead of going outside. For creating a perfect private theater, having an advanced 4k projector is most definitely a must. This article will compare BenQ X3000i and Dangbei Mars Pro from the following aspects, to bring the people who need a home projector some inspiration to buy.
Appearance
As part of the whole furniture, the projector is also very much part of the exterior design. The color of the BenQ X3000i is white overall and the front cover is black with a red border. On the front, the top left corner is the bulb, and the glass cover protects the bulb from getting dusty. Dangbei Mars Pro uses black as the main color. It is a portable projector with IML floating panel. The main body is made of aviation-grade aluminum and glass materials, and its structure is sturdy and durable. Its minimalist design makes it more fashionable, with a smooth and soft texture and full of temperament in color. Under the auxiliary lighting of the mechanical keyboard, it presents a cool style. The matte hand-painting process and the high-bright touch make this product feel more perfect.
Connectivity
The back of the BenQ X3000i projector is where you’ll find all your inputs, as is standard. When looking at the upper of the back, from left to right， these include：
USB
3.5 mm Earphone*1
HDMI IN*3
SPDIF out*1
DC-In*1
RS232 in (DB-9pin)
Look at the Dangbei Mars Pro， The back of the Dangbei Mars Pro laser projector has a different interface available.
Audio jack
USB port (Version 2.0)*2
HDMI input port (eARC)
HDMI input port
S/PDIF
LAN
AD IN
Dangbei Mars Pro supports Dual-band 2.4/5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, which is better in terms of wireless connection and the latency of external gaming devices as low as 20ms．
Picture quality
Dangbei Mars Pro has 3200 ANSI lumens while BenQ X3000i only has 3000 ANSI lumens. Therefore, the picture quality of Dangbei Mars Pro will be sharper than BenQ TK800M. This means that the Dangbei Mars Pro will give you a better quality experience when you enjoy a private theater at home. It will be able to deliver crisp and color-saturated pictures without image degradation even in daylight, which allows users to enjoy a breathtaking display at any time of the day.
Dangbei Mars Pro adopts an ALPD laser light source and supports 4k resolution. BenQ X3000i is a lamp projector. Plus, it has a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours in normal and up to 30,000 hours in Eco mode.
It is worth mentioning that Dangbei Mars Pro got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, which proves its ability of reduces eyestrain by diffusing light without compromising picture quality. TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Test is widely adopted by the display industry to recognize if a product is feature eye care.
Conclusion
If you want to create a private theater of your own at home, then these two projectors are comparable in terms of their technology. But from the aspect of cost-effectiveness, it is obvious that Dangbei Mars Pro is better than BenQ X3000i. The reason is that a lamp projector requires more maintenance and the picture color and brightness will fade and change over time. What's more, it may cost a lot of money to replace a new lamp. Dangbei Mars Pro is only $1699 while BenQ X3000i sold for $1999. All in all, Dangbei Mars Pro will be a more practical home projector by comparison.
