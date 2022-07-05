The Padded Wagon Has More Than 60 Years of Nationwide Moving Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce that they have more than 60 years of nationwide experience with their moving services. Their qualified team provides fast, efficient national moving services to help individuals moving across the country. They are the experts in moving and provide their customers with the stellar service they deserve.
Customers deserve to work with skilled movers to protect their belongings. At The Padded Wagon, customers can rely on extensive experience to handle every move with care. Their experienced crew loads trucks to minimize shifting and keep belongings safe, no matter how long the journey. Their drivers have an excellent driving record and ensure they reach the destination promptly, with safety as a top priority. They aim to provide stellar service from start to finish.
Moving across the country can be stressful. The Padded Wagon gives customers the confidence that their belongings are in good hands, from when the truck leaves their old home to when it arrives at its destination. They are the experts in national moves, providing customers with reliable transportation services to make every move stress-free and straightforward. Customers can count on friendly service, peace of mind, and top-of-the-line care for even their most precious belongings.
Anyone interested in learning about their experience with national moves can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or calling 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York, with offices in New Jersey, Florida, and California. Their experienced movers can provide national, local, and international moving services to keep belongings safe. The company also offers storage solutions for short and long-term storage needs. Shipping services are also available.
Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880
Emma
Emma
