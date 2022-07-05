The 25th Annual Mid–C Seminar Set to Happen in Wenatchee, WA, from July 12-13, 2022
Chairman Richard Glick from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Will be the Virtual Keynote Speaker
The caliber of our seminar’s speakers is unmatched”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid-C is pleased to announce its 25th annual seminar, hosting Chairman Glick from FERC as the keynote speaker.
— Bill Dearing, Co-Founder of Mid-C Seminar
The event will be held from July 12-13, 2022. On July 13, Chairman Glick will present the event’s theme: Progress and Challenges in the Western Energy Markets, in a virtual session that attendees can join online.
Chairman Glick’s virtual presentation will shed light on the following topics:
• Energy markets in the West - thoughts on CAISO/ SPP expansions and governance - what does the West need?
• Transmission - what is FERC doing to streamline the process of getting renewables from remote areas in WECC?
• Resource evolution - How is FERC working through the thermal retirements, and how does he envision keeping the lights on while pushing to retire base load thermal generation?
“This year’s Mid-C Seminar is special, and we’re extremely proud to have reached so far with this initiative. It originally started as an educational class on trading at the Mid-Columbia hub and has since expanded to cover trading, operational, and reliability issues throughout the WECC region and beyond with a growing list of attendees,” said Doug Frazier, HorsePower Consulting, Mid-C Seminar Co-Founder.
The CEO of Dearing Consulting and Mid-C Seminar Co-Founder, Bill Dearing, also had something to say: “The caliber of our seminar’s speakers is unmatched. We proudly present the representatives of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Shell Energy, Uniper Global Commodities, Van Ness Feldman, LLP, Salcido Enterprises, CAISO, Powerex, Maxar, and ZE PowerGroup Inc.
Lastly, Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer and Co-organizer from ZE PowerGroup Inc. expressed his anticipation of the event by saying, “I’m looking forward to an in-person event this year! The high quality of attendees registered so far will guarantee a successful seminar. We have registrants from all the big organizations in the power and energy industry, including Shell Energy, TransAlta, Maxar Technologies, Western Power Trading Forum, Seattle City Light, Rainbow Energy, Grant County PUD, Eugene Water & Electric Board, Avangrid Renewables, Chelan County PUD, Clark Public Utilities, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, among others.”
As always, the 25th Mid-C Seminar won’t be a success without the dedicated efforts of the following sponsors:
- ZE PowerGroup Inc.: The ZEMA™ developer is a reputable comprehensive data integration and analytics platform that helps clients resolve data management and business process automation challenges.
- S&P Global Commodity Insights: It lends clarity and transparency to the energy and commodities markets as the leading independent provider of information, benchmark prices, and analytics.
- Nextera Energy: This clean energy leader with one of the largest wholesale electric power generators in the US.
- Powerex: It buys and sells physical power, natural gas, and environmental products with a growing list of trade partners in wholesale energy markets.
- Energy Keepers Inc.: This corporation manages the acquisition of the Kerr Hydroelectric project on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.: This renewable power producer develops, acquires, and operates wind and solar farms, hydroelectric facilities, and energy storage facilities.
- Brookfield Renewable: This leading renewable power developer delivers innovative solutions to support the world’s progress toward a sustainable, low-carbon future.
- Constellation Energy Corporation: It is one of the US’s largest producers of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations, and businesses (including 75% of Fortune 100 companies).
To register for the event, visit www.midcseminar.com
About Chairman Richard Glick:
Chairman Richard Glick was named by President Biden to be Chairman of the Federal Regulatory Commission on January 21, 2021, and is serving a Commission term that ends June 30, 2022.
Glick was nominated to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by President Donald J. Trump in August 2017 and confirmed by the US Senate on November 2, 2017.
Before joining the Commission, he was general counsel for the Democrats on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, serving as a senior policy advisor on numerous issues, including electricity and renewable energy.
Before that, he was Vice President of government affairs for Iberdrola’s renewable energy, electric and gas utility, and natural gas storage businesses in the United States. He ran the company’s Washington, DC, office and was responsible for developing and implementing the US businesses’ federal legislative and regulatory policy advocacy strategies.
Glick previously served as a director of government affairs for PPM Energy and PacifiCorp. He also served as a senior policy advisor to US Energy Secretary Bill Richardson and a legislative director and chief counsel to US Senator Dale Bumpers of Arkansas. From 1988-1992 Chairman Glick was an associate with the law firm of Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard, McPherson, and Hand.
He is a graduate of George Washington University and Georgetown Law. He and his wife Erin have a son.
Michelle Mollineaux
ZE PowerGroup Inc.
+1 509-662-4411
