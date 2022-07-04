Traffic Fatality: Intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed, at approximately 5:40 p.m., a driver operating a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was travelling northbound on Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, approaching the intersection of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, NE. The driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to lose consciousness. Concurrently, a bicyclist was travelling westbound on Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast, and was struck by the Chevrolet Silverado. The Chevrolet Silverado then continued across the westbound and eastbound lanes and struck a pedestrian, who was working in a fireworks stand. The vehicle came to rest on the east sidewalk of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the bicyclist and pedestrian displayed no signs consistent with life and were pronounced dead on the scene. They were then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent, who was on the bicycle, has been identified as 70 year-old Michael Hawkins Randall, of Northeast, DC, and the decedent, who was in the fireworks stand, has been identified as 64 year-old Charles Jackson, of Northeast, DC.

