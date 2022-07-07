LNG Allies President Hutchinson : "The future for natural gas and LNG is bright!"

Journalist Ali Cinar interviewed LNG President&CEO Fred H. Hutchison regarding the latest developments in the LNG Industry.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The future for natural gas and LNG is bright. Even in 2020, when energy demand dropped globally due to the pandemic, demand for LNG grew by 2% to reach 360 million metric tons (MMT). In five years, global LNG demand is expected to rise to around 420 MMT, and the U.S. will become the top LNG-exporting nation. LNG improves energy security and can provide reliable, low-carbon electricity, generating necessary baseload power when combined with renewables. "Fred Hutchison said during an interview with Ali Cinar President Hutchinson underlined that while most LNG demand growth will be in Asia, he sees opportunities in Europe, particularly Turkey.Regarding the U.S.-Turkish LNG Partnership, President Hutchinson said that Turkey is an important market for U.S. LNG exporters. Turkey has been the eighth-most significant market for the U.S. and third-largest Europe since last year."LNG Allies and our companies have met regularly with Turkish government officials, regulators, and the Turkish energy industry to share our experiences and encourage closer collaboration. These relationships are strong and getting stronger." President Hutchinson said.He also expects demand for natural gas in Turkey to continue increasing, given Turkish economic growth and government efforts to address climate change and diversify energy sources. He also underlined that Turkish companies had appreciated U.S. LNG'sLNG's flexibility, reliability, and price competitiveness, so we anticipate Turkey to be a growth market for exports.He hopes to see Turkish companies sign long-term contracts with U.S. LNG suppliers to strengthen this relationship further.In addition,Ali Cinar spoke with Sheila Hollis , Acting Executive Director of the United States Energy Association during Bloomberg HT interview. Hollis told Ali Cinar that energy is the core of everything in most countries. She added It powers the infrastructure where it's where the dollars are."We get energy from natural resources, but we can do it in a way that reduces out-of-control CO2 emissions, and we have to clean up. That is where we get energy; that's where the hydro system is a sophisticated player in the energy world. "Hollis said.Regarding Turkey'sTurkey's energy investment, Sheila Hollis said," Sharing Turkey'sTurkey's wisdom, resources, and technologies will help to understand all the extreme complexities of politics and cultural differences. Turkey is a significant country with sophisticated, highly educated people who can deploy those intellectual gifts and knowledge further in energy development and make tremendous progress therein from a diplomatic standpoint. ""She recommended that Turkey considers her role in the world as a very significant and mature country. She underlined that Turkey utilizes expertise and gains from others' expertise which takes bravery, intelligence, and commitment to overcome the walls potentially built by various parties over centuries of interactions and examine the big picture regarding how to help the world.LNG Allies is the global brand name for The US LNG Association. LNG Allies is the only independent nonprofit organization focused solely on advancing the interests of the USLNG industry. The leading industry voice, LNG Allies, promotes effective public policy and communicates the domestic and global benefits of robust USLNG exports.The United States Energy Association (USEA) is a nonprofit, apolitical, non-lobbying organization founded in 1924. USEA's mission has two pillars of equal importance. USEA serves as a resource by convening energy stakeholders to share policy, scientific, and technological information to foster the advancement of the entire energy sector.Ali Cinar is a journalist based in Washington, DC. He represents Ciner Media U.S. Group(Haberturk TV and Bloomberg HT). Ali Cinar was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and was the youngest Turkish American to receive this award in over 30 years. He is a Ph.D. candidate in Communication at Liberty University,

Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis On Bloomberg TV -Ali Cinar