PC 1 Corp. Announces Termination of Letter of Intent for Qualifying Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PC 1 Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCAA) announces the termination of the letter of intent dated June 1, 2022 (the “Letter of Intent”) between the Corporation and Nextech AR Solutions Corp., pursuant to the terms of the Letter of Intent.

The Corporation will continue to identify and evaluate prospective business opportunities for the completion of its qualifying transaction.

About PC 1 Corp.
The Corporation is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined therein), the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Aaron Eisenberg, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director
Phone: 416-481-2222

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined under the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Aaron Eisenberg
PC 1 Corp.
email us here

