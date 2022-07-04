Dana’s Colorado Homes Celebrates Year One in The Real Estate Industry

Dana Biggs's Real Estate Company Dana's Colorado Homes celebrates year one of helping people achieve their dreams.

Dana Biggs started his career as a Realtor last summer and, in September 2021, founded his company Dana’s Colorado Homes, with a mission to make buying and selling homes a stress-free experience for his clients.

Dana is celebrating completing his first year of devotion and hard work in his company in 2022. He has helped several homebuyers in the highly competitive seller's market in Denver. It requires a lot of hard work and dedication to secure a purchase deal when as few as a thousand homes are on the market at any given time within the metro area of about 3 million people. Winning a bidding war and competing against 50+ offers on a property is really hard, and Dana Biggs knows how to win. He brings the most up-to-date technology and resources to ease the process, get the information a home buyer or seller needs, and reduce stress.

"Service, details, and compassion are words I would use to describe Dana and his remarkable skills as a Realtor! When I lost my home in a major fire and reached out to Dana Biggs through a recommendation from a friend, I received service skills that were beyond my expectations. His guidance and concern for details helped educate me and make decisions on what would work best for me in a new home. Dana also knew I was short on resources for setting up my new home and took some of his weekend to help me set up furniture in my new house. I would HIGHLY recommend Dana to anyone looking for a home! -Dana’s happy client

Apart from helping people buy and sell property with ease, Dana's Colorado Homes has recently developed a YouTube Channel focusing on showing new build homes from around the Denver Metro Area. His Channel, “Dana Biggs – Denver Colorado Real Estate,” will enable clients to access information about current and valuable real estate availability. It will be a helpful resource for people who are interested in buying a home in Denver, Colorado.

"Dana's Colorado Homes’ mission is to help people get on to the property ladder. We strive to make the Real Estate process as easy and stress-free as possible for our clients. We promote technology in Real Estate to help people achieve their goals more efficiently. At Dana's Colorado Homes, we emphasize the importance of customer service and employ it to differentiate our services from the competition." ~ Dana Biggs

Dana Biggs has successfully served many happy customers over his first year and continues to grow and facilitate more clients.

About Dana Biggs

Dana Biggs is a Colorado-based Realtor. He founded his own company, Dana’s Colorado Homes, to help people achieve their dreams. His success as an entrepreneur owes a lot to his brokerage, eXp Realty, a worldwide online brokerage. Dana aims to educate and guide people to understand the real estate industry and make wise decisions when purchasing or selling a home. His company's website www.danascoloradohomes.com is an online resource for clients and helps him manage his workload.

