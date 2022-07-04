Canadian Education Ministers And Indigenous Education Leaders To Gather In Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2022

Provincial and territorial ministers responsible for education are meeting July 5 and 6 in Regina for the 110th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC).

Ministers will focus on strategic priorities to advance quality education over the next four years. They will also participate in the CMEC Symposium on Indigenizing Education held at the First Nations University of Canada.

"I am thrilled to welcome my colleagues and Indigenous representatives from across the country to Saskatchewan to share insights and to showcase the exceptional work going on in our province," CMEC Chair and Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "The Symposium on Indigenizing Education will also be a great opportunity to learn from Indigenous representatives and build upon CMEC's Indigenous Education Plan to support the education of Indigenous children and youth."

The Symposium will give educators and administrators an opportunity to learn from leaders of Indigenous post-secondary institutions, with a focus on decolonizing education. Participants will learn holistic approaches to education and Indigenous student experience from a panel of experts, Elders, scholars and Indigenous students.

A media availability will be arranged for early afternoon on July 6 at the conclusion of the Symposium.

