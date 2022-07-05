Cimelio, a New NFT Marketplace Designed to Revolutionize Digital Excellence, to Launch This Summer

Cimelio’s main focus will be on creating “Made in Italy” NFTs in the fashion, arts, sports, and luxury sectors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cimelio - a new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace specifically designed to revolutionize digital excellence - is proud to announce that it will officially launch this summer with a main focus on creating “Made in Italy” NFTs in the fashion, arts, sports, and luxury sectors.

Within the past few years, public interest in NFTs has exploded, culminating in the March 2021 sale of a NFT called Everdays: The First 5000 Days for $69 million at Christie’s Auction House. Since then, thousands upon thousands of NFT marketplaces have popped up, but many offer similar, if not the same, products.

Enter Cimelio.

At the core of Cimelio’s mission is its commitment to the value of art, even amongst the sprawling digital age. The platform’s name is derived from an ancient Greek, Latin (and current-day Italian) expression that refers to a precious, valuable, and highly treasured item.

This mantra is what makes Cimelio unique amongst all NFT marketplaces. Its NFTs are one-of-a-kind: each NFT offers an accurate digital recreation of a real-world item, such as artwork or memorabilia. The Cimelio team is able to do this through a process that involves sophisticated laser scanning and 3D rendering techniques to create digital replicas of the highest fidelity and resolution, and their digital works have already received widespread critical acclaim. In fact, Cimelio recently had the privilege of creating official digital replicas of Jucci Ugolotti’s sculptures on display at the Italian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020.

In addition to their unique approach to creating NFTs, Cimelio’s main focus on “Made in Italy” NFTs in the fashion, arts, sports, and luxury sectors also sets it apart. The marketplace has teamed up with some of Italy’s most recognizable names to highlight Italy’s most striking masterworks. These include sculptures, paintings, and more, with each amazing asset designed to offer value to the holder.

“We are highly ambitious and have a plan to redefine the frontiers of the global art scene,” says Francesco Biacchi, Co-Founder of Cimelio. “While Cimelio will start with a focus on the uniqueness of Italian art assets, we plan to move into other sectors as well.”

Added Alessandro Tentoni, the other Cimelio Co-Founder, “NFTs provide so much opportunity to both artists and the public, and through our marketplace’s unique approach to creating NFTs, we know we can create lasting value.”

Apeiron Technologies, the founding brand behind Cimelio, has long been a well-known player within the NFT market. The company has strong ties to both the sports sector, having launched Franco Baresi's official NFT collection, and the art sector, having partnered up with Vittorio Sgarbi, one of Italy's most prominent art critics.