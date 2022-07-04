Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,299 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Houston County

Warner Robins, GA (July 4, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Warner Robins, Houston County, GA. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, July 3, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 10:04 p.m., the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to 402 Tharpe Road for a welfare check on a suicidal man. When deputies arrived, James Parks, age 44, of Warner Robins, was barricaded inside the home. After numerous attempts to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun. Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him. Deputies performed first aid on Parks until EMS arrived. Parks was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Houston County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.