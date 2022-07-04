Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Houston County

Warner Robins, GA (July 4, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Warner Robins, Houston County, GA. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Sunday, July 3, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 10:04 p.m., the Houston County Sheriff’s Office responded to 402 Tharpe Road for a welfare check on a suicidal man. When deputies arrived, James Parks, age 44, of Warner Robins, was barricaded inside the home. After numerous attempts to make contact with Parks, he came out of the home holding a gun. Parks chambered a round as he turned towards the deputies and deputies shot him. Deputies performed first aid on Parks until EMS arrived. Parks was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.