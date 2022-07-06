SEMER deploys RADWIN’s FiberinMotion® to deliver Connectivity on the move
Supporting Real-Time broadband connection for Cable Car project in Toulouse, FranceTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, announced today that SEMER, a safety automation and electrical engineering expert, as well as a subsidiary of the multinational group POMA, has deployed RADWIN’s FiberinMotion®, in collaboration with our French distributor TALCO LR, to provide broadband connectivity for its cable cars in Toulouse.
Toulouse is the third French city to build an urban gondola, and the first city in the world to implement cable car connectivity for pure public transit purposes over a three-kilometer urban route.
SEMER required a robust wireless solution to support a range of services when the cable cars travel across a very noisy Radio Frequency (RF) environment, with multiple meteorological radars in their path. RADWIN was chosen following connectivity and coverage testing, focused on ensuring service continuity, regardless of the interference or the challenging conditions.
Ensuring service continuity in challenging conditions “RADWIN’s connectivity on the move solution, is designed to address critical applications and provides high capacity for Real-Time Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), Passenger Information Display System (PIDS), Intercom and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) leveraging our synchronized wireless solution” said Carlos Martinez, RADWIN’s Sales and Business Development Director.
About RADWIN:
RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions delivering high-capacity connection with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN’s solutions are equipped with powerful tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN’s solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and mobility. For more information on RADWIN’s transportation solutions, visit https://www.radwin.com/transportation/
About SEMER:
SEMER, POMA Group’s subsidiary, specializes in the engineering and manufacturing of electrical equipment and industrial automation for ropeway transport systems. It is recognized worldwide for its know-how in electrical engineering, safety-instrumented systems, process control and industrial automation. For more information, visit https://www.semer.fr/en
