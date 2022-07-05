Saint Louis Native & World Renowned Dj Tab Releases His Pop/Dance Smash With The Help of RnB Star & Friend Gthesinger
EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ TAB has recently dropped a new studio work: "DANCE" A stunning, fresh and energetic song with a unique twist.
DJ TAB’s music is notable due to the artist’s impeccable ability to try new ideas and load his songs with innovation, fun, and energy. His most recent release, "DANCE", stays true to this unique and exciting combination of creative and musical values. Already recognized as one of the most sought-after DJs in the Midwest, DJ TAB is all about bringing so much energy to the audience. So, what is it that makes him so special? He is not only a DJ and producer, but a music lover first and foremost, and he knows what it takes to give the crowd an amazing experience: when he performs, the audience gets to witness crowd control at its best!
The song also features an amazing collaboration with Gthesinger, who actually brought a truly unique twist with his fantastic vocal delivery!
DJ TAB’s music is highly recommended to fans of artists such as AVICII, Drake, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki and The Kid LAROI, among others. Much like these aforementioned icons, DJ TAB’s foray into the EDM scene is all about bringing so much personality to his vision, giving the audience a taste of something different, while still staying true to what makes this kind of music so special and unique.
The sound of "DANCE" features the right balance of EDM intensity and pop appeal, going for a truly dynamic and surprising sound that will keep the audience on the edge of the seat throughout the duration of the release. This is a song about living in the moment and following your emotions, dancing the night away! In addition, the production value is absolutely spot on. The song clocks in at slightly over the four-minute mark (to be exact 4 minutes and eight seconds) and the beat has a consistent energy through and through. The drum arrangement is powerful and electrifying and the synthesizers deliver a lot of melody and a lush wall of sound. In addition the vocals have a very crisp modern sound. The lyrics have a lot of passion to them and it is very easy for the audience to relate to what this song is all about. Sure, one of the fundamentals of a great dance tracks is the rhythm, but with the right emotion driving the lyrics, anything is possible, and the audience will feel even more compelled to jump and enjoy the amazing release. The track is seriously spot-on in terms of production. Every element in the mix hit the speakers with extraordinary detail. From the rhythmic parts, down to even the most subtle atmospheric sounds in the background, nothing is left to chance.
This music is going to be a big hit in your book if you do enjoy energetic sounds that still have a lot of substance and a recognizable musical DNA that’s not the usual carbon copy of something else! DJ TAB continues to connect with the audience on a massive level, and this new release is definitely a testament to that. After all, calling it “DANCE” is a big, bold move, which really feels like a warm and colorful invitation!
All in all, this new studio work is a milestone for DJ TAB, who went to great lengths to show the world what he’s all about and has a a lot on the way
Find out more about DJ TAB, and listen to "DANCE", which is currently available on some of the best digital music streaming services on the web today.
https://www.djtab.com/
https://iconicmusicgroup.ffm.to/djtabdance
Willie Wilson
Push Management
+1 314-226-5780
Info@djtab.com
