Industrial Filling Machine Market Expected to an Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the Forecast 2022-2032

Along with China, East Asia is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for industrial filling machines across all countries. The food and beverage industry is one of the most popular end-use sectors for industrial filling machines. In fact, 6 out 10 such devices sold across all industries can be found in this sector alone

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall sales of industrial filling machines are expected to increase at 4.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 18.5 Bn by 2032.



Industrial filling machines are witnessing an impressive rise in demand, due to the growing adoption of automated filling equipment across various industries. Total sales of industrial filling machines are expected to grow 1.6 times during the forecast period of 2022 and 2032.

Surging awareness regarding contamination-free filling and sealing of various consumable products will fuel the demand for industrial filling machines, opines Future Market Insights (FMI). The demand for safe and hygienic filling of various products propels the demand for the industrial filling machine in developed as well as developing parts of the world.

“Industrial filling machines are anticipated to witness impressive growth over the upcoming decade due to growing demand for high-speed and automated filling solutions across food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors” – comments FMI analyst

Developments across Food & Beverage Industry to Fuel Demand for Industrial Filling Machines

The food and beverage industry is experiencing significant growth around the world. Increasing demand for processed and packaged foods, youth population following trends of western lifestyles, along with a huge customer base of youth in developing regions indirectly results in increasing demand.

Developing regions including Asia-Pacific are generating a huge uproar in demand for industrial filling machines to cope with the continuous rise in demand. Manufacturers are opting for process automation and technological advances to maintain a balance between supply and demand.

The filling machine is widely used in the food and beverage industry as foods such as juices, dairy products, alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages all require protection from the external environment. On the operational side, automated and high-speed filling machines are expected to emerge as a tool for time-saving and profit maximization for all end users.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, the global industrial filling machine market is extremely fragmented and competitive. Key players use a variety of marketing techniques, including mergers & acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Leading organisations also use new product creation as a strategic way to expand their market presence among customers. Advanced industrial filling machine have been incorporated as a result of these tactics. Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows –

On December 21, 2021. PAXIOM has started a new industry in Las Vegas. It is a 50,000 square foot area in which they provide all the kinds of filling machine packaging facilities and CEO stated that there is nothing better than going into a new industry with the best environment dedicated to a team member.

On March 5, 2022. All-Fill Inc. has sponsored Malvern robotic club in the USA to cover their expenses and all the student are engaged to build a robot for future things. They were also doing some research for the competition which is going to be held in the same month only.

The key manufacturers of the industrial filling machine market are Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Romaco Group, PAXIOM, Allfill Inc., Nalbach Engineering Company. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the industrial filling machine market include Syntegon Technology GmbH, JBT Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Coesia S.p.A, Ronchi Mario S.p.A, Barry-Wehmiller. The players operating in the tier 1 hold around 10-15% of the global industrial filling machine market.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Filling Machine Market

The industrial filling machine with above 1000 fills/hr output is predicted offer a total incremental opportunity of US$ 3.9 Bn between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. As per the end-use industry, 6 out of 10 industrial filling machines sold across the globe are used across the food & beverage industry.

industrial filling machines sold across the globe are used across the food & beverage industry. East Asia is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for industrial filling machines across the globe

Total sales of industrial filling machines across China are expected to witness growth at 6.2% CAGR over the upcoming decade.

Industrial Filling Machine Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for industrial filling machine market by machine output (Upto 100 fills/hr, 101-500 fills/hr, 501-1000 fills/hr and above 1000 fills/hr.), by automation (manual, semi-automatic and automatic), by end use industry (agriculture, food & beverages, building & construction, chemicals, personal care, cosmetic and pharmaceutical) across seven regions.

Industrial Filling Machine Market by Category

By Machine Output:

Upto 100 Fills/Hr

101-500 Fills/Hr

501-1000 Fills/Hr

Above 1000 Fills/Hr

By Automation:

Manual Industrial Filling Machine

Semi-automatic Industrial Filling Machine

Automatic Industrial Filling Machine





By End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Personal Care & Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Impact of Covid-19

