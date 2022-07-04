UK fintech company ImageNPay launches on Google Pay
Yoda from Star Wars is among images on digital MastercardLONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK fintech company ImageNPay has announced that its digital wallet is now available on Google Pay, offering consumers the ability to personalise a digital prepaid Mastercard with images and dynamic content.
ImageNPay says it is leveraging the power of smartphones by changing the way that consumers connect, enrol and adopt digital payments, whilst eliminating environmentally toxic plastic cards.
Consumers can choose from an array of eye-catching imagery for their virtual Mastercard, which can then be used to purchase goods and services online or in stores via contactless payment on a smartphone.
ImageNPay CEO Michael Donald said: "The ImageNPay app brings payments to life with customised images, sounds and video in order to make purchases quick, convenient and secure. You can choose to pay with images that reflect who you are and the things you love. Our platform will also enable brands, celebrities, sports teams and charities to create new and exciting opportunities in the payments ecosystem."
Among the eye-catching Mastercard designs are imagery that promotes sustainability and diversity, as well as images linked to brands, gaming platforms and movies (including a design featuring Yoda from Star Wars). The integration with Google Pay follows on from ImageNPay's successful launch on Apple Pay.
"ImageNPay offers a safer, more secure way to pay that helps consumers avoid physically handing their payment card to somebody else. With ImageNPay the card is fully digital as we never issue environmentally harmful plastic," added Mr Donald, a former Chief Commercial Officer (Europe) at Bank of America.
Every Google Pay purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. The app also shows on Google Maps where users have made purchases - helping them to remember favourite stores.
The ImageNPay platform was developed in conjunction with global payments solution provider EPAM in order to enhance the consumer mobile payment experience, whilst actively reducing their carbon footprint. The platform was recently showcased by the British Embassy in Ecuador as an example of how the UK is developing in green finance initiatives.
