Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 38.0% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Increasing trend of wearable technologies in healthcare sector is driving virtual reality in healthcare market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 22507.6 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 38.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Technological advancement in healthcare sector is driving virtual reality in healthcare market revenue growth.

Rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare sector is attributed to its several benefits, which include its ability to provide effective healthcare services and its capacity to train healthcare personnel. VR training enlightens aspiring doctors on details of several procedures and foundations. It offers a three-dimensional view of human body to medical students and enables them to access and practice on it during their on-job training period. For instance, in 2018, Johnson & Johnson Institute initiated a global VR training program. Aim of this program was to educate medical personnel, such as doctors, nurses and aspiring doctors, on performing medical procedures. Additionally, VR technologies teach emergency care providers (ECPs) about cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedures without practically performing them on an individual, and these technologies help medical personnel gain insight regarding several infectious disease control methods.

Increasing deployment of VR in pain management is fueling revenue growth of VR in healthcare sector. VR reduces pain of patients by distracting them from reality. VR allows users to travel in a virtual world using a variety of technologies such as head-mounted display (HMD), noise cancelling headphones with music, a rumble pad, and a joystick. In addition, deployment of head-tracking systems allows to track head movements and provide an impression of the virtual world. In this immersive process, people tend to overlook their pain. Moreover, VR includes several relaxation approaches, such as guided meditations and helping patients with chronic pain.

Top Key Manufacturers: Samsung Group, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Meta Platforms, Inc., Apple, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., VirtaMed AG, and WorldViz Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Full-Immersive

Semi-Immersive

Non-Immersive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Surgery

Fitness Management

Patient Care Management

Pharmacy Management

Medical Training & Education

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

In August 2021, VirtaMed AG, which is a Switzerland-based company, involved in medical training, collaborated with STAN Institute, a provider of technical and non-technical training to medical teams. VirtaMed’s high-fidelity simulators are the world’s most advanced simulators, which integrate virtual reality graphics along with anatomic models and adopted surgical tools for realistic assessment. This advanced technology would be installed in hospitals to train residents autonomously.

Hardware segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing deployment of VR in various areas of healthcare sector. Use of VR technologies require several hardware devices, such as head-mounted displays, haptic gloves, and smart glasses. Smart glasses are a type of new generation smart devices that help doctors to come up with accurate diagnostic tests and medical procedures. Besides, smart glasses eliminate the requirement for manual data entry, as they enable clinicians to capture and record patient data automatically. Therefore, this process also saves time.

Full immersive VR segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2020. Immersive VR is capable of creating deep understanding and empathy, which simplifies complex training in no time. Therefore, these factors are increasingly driving its deployment in the healthcare sector for training and treatment purposes.

Surgery segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. Virtual reality helps surgeons organize forthcoming operations. VR offers a three-dimensional view of patient’s physiology and anatomy and therefore helps surgeons in the operating room.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

