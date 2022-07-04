Amerisleep Announces July 4th 2022 Specials On All Mattresses and Adjustable Beds

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

Amerisleep, the pioneer of online mattress shopping, has announced special discounts on its entire mattress line. Amerisleep mattresses feature cutting-edge technologies such as Bio-Pur® foam, the HIVE® support system, specially designed pocketed coils, and an ultra-breathable cover. Each mattress promotes restful sleep as well as posture support. Customers who are unsure about which Amerisleep mattress is best for them can take a brief mattress quiz on the company's official website and select from the recommended mattresses.

The July 4th Mattress Sales 2022 offer Americans the steepest discounts so they can save on better sleep. Customers who take advantage of these special prices from Amerisleep, a manufacturer of numerous award-winning mattresses, can save $450 on all mattresses and 30% on adjustable bed bundles. The Independence Day sales by Amerisleep are one of the best July 4th bed sales.

Visitors can enjoy the ongoing sale by purchasing Amerisleep products online or by visiting one of Amerisleep’s mattresses stores in Colorado, Arizona, or Texas.

April Mayer of Amerisleep commented on the brand’s products by stating, "We have a selection of cutting-edge accessories at Amerisleep, such as our dual-sided Dual Comfort Pillow (which is firm on one side and soft on the other). Far-infrared technology is employed by Amerisleep's Recover+ Comforter to encourage deeper sleep as well.”

She further talked about payment plans and purchase warranties available for customers by stating, "Amerisleep values our clients and is ready to serve them throughout the year. Most clients who purchase products from Amerisleep are also eligible for 0% financing with absolutely no interest. Payment terms range from six weeks to eighteen months. All mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial, a 20-year warranty, free delivery, and free returns across America, giving customers additional peace of mind."

About Amerisleep

Founded in 2010, Amerisleep is an American mattress brand revolutionizing the mattress industry. The brand creates high-performance, eco-friendly products that are made in America. Amerisleep is one of the leading companies to facilitate online shopping for mattresses. Each mattress purchased from Amerisleep comes with free delivery, a 100-night trial, and a 20-year warranty.

###

For more information about Amerisleep, LLC, contact the company here:



Amerisleep, LLC

Danny Wong

800-500-4233

dannywong@amerisleep.com

7167 E Rancho Vista Dr #137, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Danny Wong