Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market Is Expected To Register A Revenue CAGR Of 14.0% Till 2030 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wearable Healthcare/Medical Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 52.35 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing need for real-time health monitoring and for early detection of diseases is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing introduction of technologically-advanced connected wearable devices for healthcare applications is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global market going ahead. Healthcare industry, in collaboration with technology companies, produces products to diagnose, monitor, and treat patients, as well as help healthcare organizations lower healthcare costs and operate more efficiently.

Increasing availability of advanced wearable devices will transform access to healthcare and improve quality of care. These devices have already led to exceptional advances, such as enhanced Intensive Care Unit (ICU) alarms and continuous heartbeat detection in non-clinical settings, along with remote monitoring of neo-natal temperature. It is also anticipated that wearable healthcare devices will enable effective use of health data as well as aid in healthcare services and intervention in the coming years.

Key Players covered in this report are:

Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Garmin, Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., LifeWatch GmbH, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Misfit, Inc., Vital Connect, Inc., and Biobeat Technologies, Ltd.

The pharma and healthcare industry is at a crossroads. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; uncommon diseases that were previously thought to be incurable are on the verge of finding true treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are creating hopes that therapy discovery and development would be more innovative, as well as faster and cheaper. Manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem all have the potential to benefit from data-driven initiatives. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are shifting in a variety of ways, from growing use of technology and willingness to share data to an interest in using tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. Such factors will drive pharma and healthcare market growth in the coming years.

• The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment is expected to account for a substantial market share in the global wearable healthcare/medical devices market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing focus on personalized health monitoring and care as well as increasing incidence of diseases including obesity, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, chronic pain, and cardiac disorders.

• The fitness trackers segment is expected to account for a considerable market share over the forecast period owing to increasing use of smartphone-based healthcare devices.

• The wearable healthcare/medical devices market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. High presence of major wearable healthcare device manufacturers and increasing government spending on smart technology to detect chronic diseases early and treat them appropriately is expected to drive market revenue growth.

• In July 2021, Omron Healthcare, Inc. launched Omron Complete, first single-lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitor for home use. The launch of device will decrease consultation time and unnecessary appointments.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

• Therapeutic Devices

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

• Fitness Trackers

• Body Sensors

• Smart Clothing

• Smart Glasses

• Wearable Camera

• Others

