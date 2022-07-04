P3 Puno Protection Protocol -The Safe Way to play and Safety Tips & Rules for Parents
The facility is designed to provide a safe and fun environment for everyone to enjoy.
Your Safety is our Commitment -The Safe Way to play and Safety Tips & Rules for Parents”JAIPUR, 302019, INDIA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PUNO is an indoor adventure park that offers a unique and exciting experience for all ages. The facility is designed to provide a safe and fun environment for everyone to enjoy. PUNO are committed to safety first and foremost. All the staff are fully trained in safety procedures and are always on hand to help ensure that everyone enjoys their experience.
PUNO offers many activities and attractions, including a climbing wall, zip line, trampolines, and much more. There is something for everyone to enjoy at PUNO. It is the perfect place to enjoy a fun day with family and friends. Our staff is friendly and welcoming, and the facilities are second to none.
If you're looking for an unforgettable experience, look no further than PUNO. Safety is always our number one priority, and Puno can't wait to welcome to our park.
How does PUNO ensure safety?
PUNO is India’s 1st Indoor Adventure & Trampoline Park having its parks located at Jaipur and Raipur and is committed to the safety of all its guests.
PUNO, the first largest indoor adventure park, is committed to the safety of its guests. Puno have designed & implemented P3 – Puno Protection Protocol embedded with all the safety measures to ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.
Some general rules need to follow:
• PUNO make sure that all participants under the age of 18 must obtain a parental or legal guardian signature on a waiver.
• strictly recommend always attending a child under the age of 13 inside the park.
• Required to ensure your pockets are empty before pursuing any activity or ride.
• follow the practice of 1 person per trampoline & our court monitors ensure are in the trampoline’s center while jumping.
• recommend that avoid aerial or flipping skills.
• Be cautious about your surroundings. Avoiding others is your responsibility.
Our other safety measures include:
All guests must wear a helmet and harness at all times while in they are in the Adventure Arena & carrying any adventure activity. Our safety instructions are displayed at every ride/activity/game throughout the park, and our park operations team is always available to answer any questions may have.
Our team of professionals will direct about what needs to know before starting an activity. Then, they will guide through every step of the way and help put on your safety gear.
PUNO also has a safety demonstration video that PUNO encourages all guests to watch before entering the park. This video covers the basics of staying safe while enjoying the park.
Safety guidelines:
Every ride at PUNO Parks is equipped with its do’s & don’ts couple by a dedicated court monitor who’s there to assist all the guests. Before perusing any ride our court monitors shall assist with the safety instructions about the particular ride & also help with your queries.
Padding:
Our trampolines have high-quality foam padding covers all around the trampoline support systems. This rises to eight inches on the Performance Trampoline. Every PUNO Adventure & Trampoline Park is designed in accordance with all the applicable International Standards, PUNO have met or exceeded the padding criteria required.
hope these measures will help everyone have a safe and enjoyable experience at PUNO.
PUNO is concerned about our guest’s safety
PUNO is designed to keep safety as the first priority. All our equipment is regularly checked and meets international safety standards. In addition, our team is highly trained and certified to guide through the course. The idea behind PUNO is to bring people together and have some fun. PUNO want everyone who comes here to have a great time, so ensure that our facilities are top-notch and our staff is friendly and helpful. Most importantly, PUNO want everyone to stay safe while enjoying themselves. That's why PUNO PUNO has strict P3- Puno Protection Protocols in place, and our staff is always on hand to help if anyone needs it. Our park is safe for all ages from 3 years old and up. PUNO PUNO different courses designed for different age groups, so everyone can find something to enjoy. And if you're looking for a challenge, PUNO have that too!
All jumpers in our trampoline must be at least 125 centimeters tall. There can only be one person at a time on each given barrier. Maintain a safe distance from all other participants. Give way to the speedier runners.
can enjoy all the activities and sports without getting injured. PUNO is the perfect place for a fun and safe experience. So, if looking for an indoor adventure park that offers a safe and thrilling experience, look no further than PUNO! Come on down to PUNO and have some fun! PUNO promise you'll be safe with us.
