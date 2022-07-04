AI in FinTech Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

AI In FinTech Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘AI in FinTech Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the AI in fintech market size is expected to grow to $24.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.6%. The need for fraud detection in fintech or financial institutions is contributing to the AI in fintech market growth.

The AI in fintech market consists of sales of AI as software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the fintech space. AI is a part of fintech companies in terms of collection of data, analyzing information, securing and facilitating transactions, creating customer-centric products, and streamlining processes. It provides stronger security, better analytics, and insights, virtual assistance, and chatbots.

Global AI in FinTech Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the AI in the fintech market. For instance, in 2021, In India, the Robo-advisory technology refers to the digital platforms that provide financial advice through AI, driven software with zero human intervention. It advises the people to pick up the right stock and even suggests replacing the existing stock in the portfolio based on the factors related to valuations, governance, and performance other things.

Global AI in FinTech Market Segments

The global AI in fintech market is segmented:

By Type: Solutions, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

By Application: Asset Management, Risk Investigation, Business Analytics, Regulatory Compliance, Data Collection, Predictive Analytics, Virtual Assistance, Others

By Geography: The global AI in fintech market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft, Google, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IPsoft, Salesforce Inc, Nuance Communications, Next IT Corporation, Trifacta Software Inc, Inbenta Technologies, Zeitgold GmbH, and Onfido.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

