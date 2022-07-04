Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the lactose-free infant formula market size is expected to grow from $13.34 billion in 2021 to $14.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global lactose-free infant formula market size is expected to grow to $22.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. The rising incidences of lactose intolerance are expected to propel the growth of the lactose-free infant formula market.

The lactose-free infant formula market consists of sales of lactose-free infant formula products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for infants with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free infant formula is designed for babies having difficulty digesting lactose that naturally occurs in breast and cow’s milk. Infants with lactose intolerance may not completely digest the lactose in milk which can cause them health problems like gas, stomach rumbling, cramping, bloating, and diarrhea.

Global Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the lactose-free infant formula market. Product innovation is the creation or introduction of a new good or launching the improved version of a previous good.

Global Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Segments

The global lactose-free infant formula market is segmented:

By Type: Milk Infant Formula, Non-Milk Infant Formula

By Indication: Starting Formula, Specialized Formula, Follow-On Formula

By Application: Premature, Babies with Galactosemia, Infants with Cows Milk Protein Allergies, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Others

By Geography: The global lactose-free infant formula market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides lactose-free infant formula global market overviews, lactose-free infant formula global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global lactose-free infant formula market, lactose-free infant formula global market share, lactose-free infant formula global market segments and geographies, lactose-free infant formula global market trends, lactose-free infant formula global market players, lactose-free infant formula global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The lactose-free infant formula global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nestle S.A, Valio Ltd, Danone S.A, Abbott, Silverson, Gimme the Good Stuff, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Gerber, HiPP International, Vermont Organics, Perrigo Company plc, Earth's Best, Nutricia, Dana Dairy Group, and Nurture Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

