Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the compression wear and shapewear market size is expected to grow to $5.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. According to the compression wear and shapewear market research, rapid urbanization is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The compression wear and shapewear market consists of sales of compression wear and shapewear by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed particularly to keep the body in a certain position. The compression wear and shapewear are tight-fitted garments. The elastic property of shapewear provides compression, improves posture, and back straighter and firmer. The shapewear helps to walk and sit and reduces excessive tension on the back, especially for those who sit for extended periods.

Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the market. According to the compression wear and shapewear market overview, major players are focusing on designing innovative technological products to meet consumer demands and preferences. Technologies such as bonding, compression technology, and laser cutting have changed shapewear by removing seams, hems, and bulky fastenings. For instance, Maidenform, a US-based shapewear brand owned by HanesBrands launched new magic slimming collection powered by LYCRA FitSense technology. The new shapewear introduces ultra-lightweight fabric and targets and targets ultra-firm control.

Global Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Segments

The global compression wear and shapewear market is segmented:

By Product Type: Compression Wear, Shapewear

By Sex: Male, Female

By Application: Performance and Recovery, Body Shaping and Lifestyle

By Distribution Channel: Multi-Retail Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Channels

By Geography: The global compression wear and shapewear market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Compression Wear And Shapewear Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 2XU Pty. Ltd., Acme-McCrary Corporation., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, CWX, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International Inc., Leonisa S.A., Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Nike Inc., Triumph International, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal America Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

