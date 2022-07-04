Government Denies Announcements of Financial Support in Eid Al Adha.

MOROCCO, July 4 - The government has denied the announcements circulated on social networks containing false calls to collect the data of citizens to receive support on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

In a statement, the Ministry of Relations with Parliament said that announcements circulated on social networks containing false calls to record the data of citizens to receive support provided by the government on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

While denying these announcements whose authors and purpose remain unknown, the government stresses that government communication is done through the usual official channels, according to the statement.

MAP 03 July 2022