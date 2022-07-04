Therapeutic and Diagnostic Respiratory Devices and Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends & Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Therapeutic and Diagnostic Respiratory Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the therapeutic and diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $25.23 billion in 2021 to $28.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The global therapeutic and diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $47.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%. The global therapeutic respiratory devices and equipment market will be driven by the increase in diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and lung cancer.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market consist of sales of therapeutic and diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment and related services. Respiratory devices and equipment are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life.

Global Therapeutic and Diagnostic Respiratory Devices and Equipment Market Trends

Companies in the respiratory devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in enhanced mechanical ventilators for efficient patient management. These mechanical ventilators use artificial intelligence to improve patient management by examining, analyzing, integrating, and incorporating data from extensive sources. These AI-enabled devices ensure consistency even in the absence of expert personnel, improve patients' treatment, limit clinical mistakes, and predict prolonged mechanical ventilation by using artificial intelligence techniques.

Global Therapeutic and Diagnostic Respiratory Devices and Equipment Market Segments

The global therapeutic and diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Service Centers

By Therapeutic Device: Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Ventilators, Others

By Diagnostic Device: Spirometer, Polysomnographs, Peak Flow Meters

By Monitoring Device: Pulse Oximeters, Capnographs, Gas Analyzers

By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia

By Geography: The global therapeutic and diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Therapeutic and Diagnostic Respiratory Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Dragerwerk AG, Medtronic plc, Masimo corp., and CareFusion Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

