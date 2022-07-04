Momentous Signing of Agreement for the Hospital Project in Afghanistan

Signing of Agreement for Ibrahim Hospital in Afghanistan

The Hospital Project will be named as IBRAHIM HOSPITAL and it will specialize in Cardiac and Cancer treatments

Finally, the time is right to grow together what belongs together” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

PALM JUMEIRAH, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Investors Roundtable Dubai was successfully held on June 29, 2022 at the Fairmont The Palm, right at the heart of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

One of the highlights of the well-attended high-profile group networking conference was the agreement that was signed between The Abrahamic Business Circle, EurAsia Heart Foundation, MBC Construction Company, and MgtWell Consulting Services.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, an organization of high-profile individuals with the headquarters based in Dubai, was represented by its chairman and founder, Dr. Raphael Nagel and also an advisory member of the EurAsia Heart Foundation. The EurAsia Heart Foundation is a Swiss-based Charity Organization was represented by Irina J. Conrad-Vedzizhev. The MgtWell Consulting Services, based in Kabul Afghanistan, will be operating the Hospital and was represented by Dr. Abdul Hadi Jalali. Along with the signatories of the Agreement were the Founder of Pommery Foundation, “A Voice for the Voiceless”, Esther De Pommery Comtesse De Lambre, Lambrey Marquise De Pommery whom pledged to support this endeavour with her Non-Government Organization foundation; and Dr. Claude Béglé, former Member of Swiss Parliament, was the witness and pledged his support too with his Swiss Government relations.

In the project, The Abrahamic Business Circle will support to identify and consult potential investors for the project, and will take the lead in the development of the business model and investment proposal. At the same time, the EurAsia Heart Foundation will support with the provision of human resources, equipment for the hospital and all the medical support. Meanwhile, the MBC Construction Company, based in Kabul Afghanistan, will provide the 13-storey building that it owns in Kabul City located in Bagh-e-bala, opposite Intercontinental Hotel; and the MgtWell Consulting Services, also based in Kabul, will work in collaboration with The Abrahamic Business Circle to develop the business and investment model for the hospital project and will undertake the management and operational functions of the hospital.

An important part of this effort is to enhance the steadily progressing healthcare system in Afghanistan. Over 60,000 children have heart diseases while approximately 20,000 people are diagnosed with cancer annually in Afghanistan. Ibrahim Hospital will focus on heart surgery and cancer treatments. This hospital will be built at Bagh-e-bala Road opposite of Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul City.

In this ceremony, Dr. Raphael Nagel mentioned that The Abrahamic Business Circle is facilitating the endorsement to all the main parties on this agreement. The Abrahamic Business Circle is an epitome of walk the talk, making things happen in a longer term and bigger scale in an institutional level.

In line with its support, the President of the EurAsia Heart Foundation Dr. Paul Vogt and his team are scheduled to visit the site in Kabul City at the end of July this year.

To find more information about The Abrahamic Business Circle project and get access to the rich content of the platform, please visit www.theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com.

ENDS

About The Abrahamic Business Circle:

The Abrahamic Business Circle promotes economic diplomacy through investments. The global business networking platform provides its members with a worldwide network of contacts to raise capital, buy and sell companies, locate potential investments, joint-ventures, distribution channels and new clients. The organization is apolitical and areligious group.

For More Information:

Email us at inquiry@theabrahamicbusinesscircle.com