With the hit of pandemic, ZappyNow has created 3.5millions employment opportunity
ZappyNow game-changing traffic business model, intelligent servers, and precise user consumption traffic have had a global impact.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of Zappy Artificial Intelligence technology is unstoppable
Zappy's game-changing traffic business model, intelligent servers, and precise user consumption traffic have had a global impact.
At this year's strategy conference, the Zappy traffic platform released a "Global Ordinary People's Entrepreneurship Report," demonstrating that the part-time model of brand promotion on the Zappy platform has helped more than 3.5 million people around the world to start businesses flexibly, particularly among them. Over 50,000 disabled people have found their place on the Zappy platform.
On the same day, the Zappy platform stated, "In the next three years, I expect that more flexible employment opportunities will be created in Zappy." Not only that, but Zappy will conduct field research using the world's most advanced artificial intelligence technologies to help out farmers, women with children at home, and even special groups with physical impairments, allowing them to automatically filter, distributing employment, preventing workplace bullying, and earning money with their capability. Zappy further stated that the platform will not lose sight of its initial purpose and has always been devoted to develop a full intelligent, inclusive, and a simple-to-use digital entrepreneurial service platform.
Ordinary people merely require a mobile phone to become Zappy members to work on the platform's part-time jobs, you can get a set proportion of money via the platform's calculation method. Zappy artificial intelligence technology fully guarantees all paperwork, including sorting, screening, and matching, is delegated to professional Zappy artificial intelligence technology.
According to the Zappy, global digital platforms will irreplaceable become a key carrier for permanent work by depending on the "new employment form" of current technological methods such as the Internet.
Thomas Lee Johnson
ZAPPY TECH GROUP LIMITED
+60 11-3606 0877
email us here
Zappy Corporate Video - RC Association