Popular TikTok & Instagram Influencer/Musician “Doctormoon” Launches Cosmetics Business In U.S. & Canada

Doctormoon :'Beauty is acquired not hereditary!"

Doctormoon Aesthetics & Cosmetics on a Mission to Challenge the Status Quo of the Beauty Industry

It’s the dawn of a new era for the beauty industry as popular TikTok and Instagram influencer, Mahnaz Farid – aka “Doctormoon”, announced today the launch of her own Doctormoon Aesthetics & Cosmetics brand in the U.S. and Canada.

Known for blending her passions for art and science to create compelling content across her social platforms with a combined 1.3 million followers, Doctormoon is more than just a popular, gorgeous face on the internet. Over the years, she has worked hard to complete her medical training at the prestigious TUMS, where she pursued her interests in skincare, cosmetics, and music. Now taking her love of the beauty world beyond just her social media channels, she’s blazing her own path within the industry.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to launch Doctormoon Aesthetics & Cosmetics and look forward to celebrating the grand debut with our amazing social media community that has given us continued support over the years to make this dream a reality,” said Farid. “With this company, the main focus is research and development to create new innovations in cosmetics. There are so many shortcomings in the industry today with no solutions. My goal is to take my passion and face these challenges in order to make better products for all.”

When it comes to Farid, her interests and talents span a variety of different spectrums, beyond just beauty. She is also a skilled artist who specializes in oil paintings and is an ex-television host and musician who has performed and composed music for a variety of television shows in the early 2000s.

For more information about Doctormoon Aesthetics & Cosmetics, visit doctormoon.com. Be sure to follow @doctormoon.1 (1.3M followers) on Instagram for the latest beauty tips, education, and product announcements.