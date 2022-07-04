Automotive Smart Antenna Market expanding at an impressive CAGR of 12.2% with valuation of US$ 12.45 Bn by 2032 | FMI
[250 pages Report] Automotive Smart Antenna Market is expected to reach at US$ 12.45 Billion in 2032, at CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2032NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive smart antenna is a signal receiving and signal transporting device through which wireless devices, Bluetooth devices, 3G/4G services, and others are connected. The connection may be done via wire or wireless medium. All wireless information pertaining to vehicle’s safety and security depends upon an automotive smart antenna. In conventional vehicles, automotive smart antenna is installed either at the front under glass, metallic roof, spoiler or rear bumper. Whereas, in convertible car, automotive smart antenna is installed on spoiler or deck lid. The convectional automotive antenna is connected to informative devices through cables or wire. While, automotive smart antenna is installed without the use of cables or wire bunch. Thereby, signal loss problem has been diminished.
Automotive smart antenna sales were valued at US$ 3.44 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 3.94 Billion in 2022, exhibiting a y-o-y growth worth 14.5%. During the assessment period, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% to reach a value of US$ 12.45 Billion.
Automotive smart antenna is considered as the pivotal parts of position location system such as GPS systems which is also an important part of telematics device/system by which vehicle’s location can be easily detected.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8257
Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Dynamics
The gradual increase in incorporation of wireless technology and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/4 LTE, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) & Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) connecting technologies are expected to drive the global automotive smart antenna market during the present and forthcoming years in vehicles. Moreover, the rising awareness pertaining to vehicle’s safety coupled with advent of intelligence vehicles technology and related services are also projected to shape up the global automotive smart antenna market in the coming years. Moreover, rising production, rising fleet of automotive vehicle is also anticipated to hike the first fit and after fit market of automotive smart antenna market over the coming ten years.
Conversely, the management of collected data pertaining to radio and signal processing are becoming as a challenge for automotive smart antenna makers. Furthermore, the lack in developed infrastructure in some undeveloped countries, which may create hurdle in the connectivity of vehicle and wireless technology, in turn hamper the sales of automotive smart antenna market in the coming years. Per capita spend in automotive ancillary per region is the differentiating factor responsible for varied installation and use of automotive smart antennae.
Some automotive smart antenna maker are also making hidden automotive smart antenna in which tuners are connected with automotive smart antenna. This has become a notable trend in the global automotive smart antenna market.
Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Regional Outlook
Asia Pacific is expected to hold sizable market share in the global automotive smart antenna market owing to implementation of connectivity based regulations mainly in Japan and China. Europe is projected to grow with addressable value share in the global automotive smart antenna market due to rising awareness pertaining to intelligent transportation coupled with road safety regulation mainly in countries of Portugal, Lithuania, Greece, Norway, and Switzerland which in turn boom the global automotive smart antenna market in the coming decades. Asia Pacific is experiencing to grow with significant growth rate owing to rising production of passenger car which is also expected to drive the first fit market of automotive smart antenna market in the coming decades. Furthermore, Latin America is expected to be attractive in the global automotive smart antenna market owing to rising GDP growth rate coupled with developing of infrastructure for battery operated vehicle in the slated time period.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Supply Chain Analysis
3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles
3.5.1.1. Producers
3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)
3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain
3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers
3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s
3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix
3.7. Value Chain Analysis
3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis
3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors
3.7.3. Retailers
3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis
3.9. Regulatory Landscape
3.9.1. By Key Regions
3.9.2. By Key Countries
3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook
3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics
3.12. Import and Export Statistics
TOC Continued... !!
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-8257
Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Key Participant
Some of the market participants in the Automotive Smart Antenna market identified across the value chain:
• Continental AG
• Hirschmann Car Communication
• Laird
• West Corporation
• Ficosa Internacional SA
• STMicroelectronics
• KATHREIN SE
• Antenova M2M
• WORLD PRODUCTS INC.
• Ace Technologies Corp.
Regional analysis includes:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
• Japan
• Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Segmentation
Global automotive smart antenna market can be segmented by frequency, by component, by vehicle type, and by sales channel:
By Frequency, Automotive Smart Antenna Market can be segmented as:
• Ultra High Frequency
• Very High Frequency
• High Frequency
By component, automotive smart antenna market can be segmented as:
• Antenna
• Tuner
• Transceivers
By Vehicle Type, automotive smart antenna market can be segmented as:
• Passenger Car
• Light Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• Battery Electric Vehicle
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle
• Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle
By Sales Channel, Automotive Smart Antenna Market can be segmented as:
• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
• Original Equipment Supplier (OES)
• Independent Automotive Manufacturer (IAM)
Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8257
Report Highlights:
• Detailed overview of parent market
• Changing market dynamics in the industry
• In-depth Automotive Smart Antenna market segmentation
• Historical, current, and projected Automotive Smart Antenna market size in terms of volume and value
• Recent industry trends and developments in the global Automotive Smart Antenna market
• Competitive landscape
• Strategies of key players and products offered in the global Automotive Smart Antenna market
• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
• A neutral perspective on global Automotive Smart Antenna market performance
• Must-have information for Automotive Smart Antenna market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Contact:
Future Market Insights, Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn