68 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (03 July), taking the total to 852

MACAU, July 4 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (03 July), Macao has recorded 68 additional cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests, taking the total number of cases to 852. Among the new cases, 47 were detected in the community, 21 were detected in individuals under management and control. Itineraries of the above cases will be uploaded to the Special Webpage Against Epidemics for public reference soon.

As of 08:00 today (04 July), a total of 11,915 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation, including 2,021 close contacts, 7,371 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 639 secondary close contacts, 332 general contacts, and 700 accompanying persons.