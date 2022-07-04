Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Al-Thani discussed the United States’ partnership with Qatar and focused on opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues. The Secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s announcement of an additional $60 million for support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and expressed gratitude for Qatar’s diplomatic assistance with Afghanistan. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s efforts to help achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA, and in particular for hosting recent indirect talks with Iran in Doha.