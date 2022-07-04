Submit Release
News Search

There were 79 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,050 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Al-Thani discussed the United States’ partnership with Qatar and focused on opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues.  The Secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s announcement of an additional $60 million for support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and expressed gratitude for Qatar’s diplomatic assistance with Afghanistan. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s efforts to help achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA, and in particular for hosting recent indirect talks with Iran in Doha.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al-Thani

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.