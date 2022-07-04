Submit Release
Additional Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the 1400 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and the other suspect took property from the victim.  The suspects then fled the scene.  One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

 

Previously, on Monday, June 27, 2022, an adult male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, 23-year-old Maleek Fletcher, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

