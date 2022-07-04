Bravo Screens are pleased to offer the No Slam smoothest retractable screens for The skylight.

Skylight shade Motorized skylight screens Skylight motorized shade

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Screens are pleased to offer the No Slam smoothest retractable screens for skylight.

Bravo Screens is the North American distributor for electric skylight screens that are custom made to fit almost any ceiling opening.

Designed for code compliance, our skylight safety screens can be used in all 50 states and Canada. Easy to Install Each skylight screen is personally designed to fit any dimensions, making installation quick and simple.

Long-lasting We offer skylight screens ,designed to last the lifespan of the skylight. Create a clean, modern look, while protecting the investment from harmful UV rays. Control glare and reduce cooling costs – all the while preserving that spectacular view. Cost Effective Compared to alternatives, such as railing and lifelines, skylight cages are a budget-friendly way to keep people safe. Our team of safety experts knows the industry inside and out, and we know the importance of safety. That’s why we always consider the No Slam solutions for the business, not the most expensive.

Self Installation With simple tools and installation, as well as the right safety procedures, skylight safety screens can be installed manually. Skylights provide rooms with a brighter, more open and airy feeling beyond what standard windows can offer. But because of their location, size and shape, it can be a challenge to find a skylight shade that's easy to control, so can filter or block light and keep out the heat or cold as needed. Bravo Screens offers a wide selection of shades and blinds made just for skylights.

Skylight vertical blinds are also great because Bravo offers wide range of colours and textures to fit any décor, from traditional to contemporary.

Bravo Blinds, for instance, are available with a variety of design options in fabric, vinyl and aluminum. A really nice feature is that they offer 75% UV

protection, which can help prevent the furnishings from fading. Bravo consultants will make sure the perfect customized option for the particular needs. For a new home construction, Bravo Screens will work with the architect and the builder to incorporate roll screens into the designs and ensure the possible layout. This retractable system blends into the casement and can be installed on virtually any opening, giving an unobstructed view that older standard screens don't allow.

Whether building new, or remodelling, Bravo customer support agents are happy to help get the right system for any project. Most people with skylight shutters leave the louvres tilted slightly open all day, so they never have to bother with adjusting them. But can be adjust them, it’s easy to do so with a reach pole!

Skylights receive more sunlight than any other window type, so having the option to control how much sunlight gets is a huge plus. Can adjust

plantation shutters to control the light, from completely open to complete darkness. Bravo Skylight Screens also block heat better than other window

treatments on the market. The annual maintenance plan is surprisingly simple and takes very little time. Clean and clear the tracks. At Bravo Screens all the shade products are custom fabricated to specifications using only the finest fabrics, materials, components, and specialized hardware. “Shades block the strongest light that passes through the skylight windows while still letting light filter through.,” said Mr. Singh, President

and CEO. “With skylight shades, we can help reduce glare, save energy, improve climate control and make life more convenient. At Bravo Screens, we've

added skylight shades to homes, offices and commercial spaces, and would love to share our experience.” ” About Bravo Screens: Bravo Screens are a global leader in the world of home furnishings. Window Treatments for the home or business- The portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Skylight Screens. Venetian Blinds, Window Blinds, Roman Shades, Wood Blinds, Wood Shutters, Plantation Shutters, French Door Cellular Shades, Vertical Blinds and Mini Blinds for any type of shape and sizes! Built on over 116 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus.

Bravo has sold thousands of products over the past decade in the North America market with unparalleled customer satisfaction.

