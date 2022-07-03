The Education and Youth Development Bureau announced the provision of limited public service from 4th July

MACAU, July 3 - To align with the SAR government on epidemic prevention and control work and at the same time maintain limited public service, the headquarters of the Education and Youth Development Bureau will provide limited service to the public during office hours from 4th July. During this period, only document receiving service will be provided. Other services will be suspended until further notice.

For enquiries, please call 2855 5533 during office hours, or visit the DSEDJ website: www.dsedj.gov.mo.