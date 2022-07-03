Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the 200 Block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:05 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located evidence of a shooting but no victims. A short time later, an adult male victim and an adult female victim were located at local hospitals seeking treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.