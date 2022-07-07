Protect Students, Save Money: Use a UVC Light Cleaner for Shared School Electronics
Cleanbox UVC LED system keep students and teachers safe when using shared electronic devices like VR headsets and tablets
Cleanbox can clean any VR or AR headset to hospital grade decontamination standards (99.999%) in a 1-minute cycle
Innovative hygiene technology keeps a school district's students, teachers, and staff safe throughout the final stages of the pandemic and into the futureNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintaining a safe environment conducive to learning has been challenging over the past few years. As administrators determine the best course of action for each school district, effective disinfection protocol remains a top priority. The UVC light cleaners created by Cleanbox offer a way to sanitize school electronics and eliminate the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses.
Innovative hygiene technology offers a way to keep a school district's students, teachers, and other staff members safe throughout the final stages of the pandemic and into the future. Although allowing in-person learning provides numerous benefits, close contact will enable viruses to spread quickly throughout open schools. However, implementing ultraviolet light sanitizing units can minimize opportunities for spreading contagions.
Use Hygiene Technology
While systems such as VR and AR headsets, tablets, and even cellphones can make the educational experience more effective in a given district, they also provide ample opportunity to transmit pathogens. Schools were hotspots for disease outbreaks long before tablets became a classroom staple, and sharing school electronics has only benefited the spread of illness.
Schools that are technologically current in the classroom shouldn't be working with outdated and ineffective cleaning methods. Hygiene technology has evolved rapidly and provides the solution to many issues found in school systems today.
Eliminate Wasteful and Expensive Cleaning Methods
What's the protocol for cleaning shared electronics at most schools? Many educators have been using expensive disposable wipes to clean headsets, tablets, laptops, and other electronic devices, despite the economic and ecological problems wipes can cause. Disinfecting wipes are a popular solution for cleaning electronics, even though they can easily damage items and fail to provide a consistent cleanliness level.
Wipes are also a wasteful and unsustainable method of disinfection that is only effective if the person using them is meticulous in their cleaning process. Unfortunately, there is no way to ensure that the disposable wipes have sufficiently cleaned the device, and most electronics and headsets require careful attention to detail to sanitize correctly. In addition, the average teacher will not have the time to clean appliances adequately, and leaving the responsibility to students is unwise. Finally, using wipes requires ongoing costs, eating up funds that could be put to better use in other areas.
Don't Settle for Untested Options
When eliminating viruses and bacteria, not all UVC lights are created equally. For UVC rays to be effective, they must be administered without obstruction at a precise intensity, from the proper distance, for the correct amount of time. In addition, the surface being treated will impact the effectiveness of the UVC rays and the reflection methods used inside the UVC light cleaner. Unless a school's sanitization system checks all the boxes, the school district will be at risk.
Every Cleanbox model underwent rigorous testing to ensure an effective product. Cleanbox units were created to excel at decontamination and hit every parameter required to provide safe and consistent eradication of 99.999% of pathogens. In addition, Cleanboxe's patented UVC LED technology works to target the item being sanitized, providing an intensity that UVC bulbs cannot replicate.
The Science Behind UVC Sanitization Systems
Ultraviolet light consists of electromagnetic radiation that cannot be seen with the human eye. There are three categories of ultraviolet light: A, B, and C. Ultraviolet A and B are found in nature, but C rays cannot penetrate the Earth's ozone layer. Because of this, C rays are highly effective at destroying viruses, bacteria, and fungus spores, even more so than many commercial cleaners, as pathogens have not adapted to resist them.
When bacteria and virus cells are exposed to UVC rays at specific wavelengths, and intensity levels, the genetic material that makes up the cell is destroyed. Without the necessary DNA and RNA, the cells cannot replicate and are no longer capable of spreading, eliminating the possibility of contagion.
Opt for Eco-Friendly and Error-Proof Technology
When UVC light cleaners are utilized in a school, the school will save more money on cleaning equipment costs in the long run than the initial investment cost. The savings occur beacauseCleanbox LED UVC systems last for years and are self-sustaining, which decreases the amount of money spent on cleaning supplies.
Cleanbox systems also remove the possibility of user error from the equation. Instead of diligently cleaning a headset or device, teachers or students will simply place the item into the box and press the start button, wait for 60 seconds while the machine sanitizes the device, then remove it, decontaminated, and ready to use. Every treatment eliminates 99.999% of bacteria and viruses on the device, allowing the item to be used without fear of remaining germs.
Plan Beyond COVID-19
School systems are notorious for increasing the spread of any infectious disease. Disease transmission was an issue before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will remain one after unless schools implement scientifically-proven methods of disinfection district-wide. Cleanbox UVC units help prevent the spread of far more diseases than merely the coronavirus.
Additionally, it's vital to remember that other viruses exist, and there is always the potential for another pandemic. Improving hygiene practices will only make a district better protected from other viral threats. If all goes well, a school district prepared with Cleanbox systems operates as a stellar example of hygiene and has fewer students and staff who miss school due to illness. But if another pandemic is on the horizon, a district using Cleanbox will be prepared with the tools necessary to operate safely.
How Cleanbox Technology Can Benefit School Districts
Cleanbox Technology Is Economical
Cleanbox units require no refills and last several years, putting traditional cleaning tactics to shame. They also save time by allowing headsets and other electronics to be sanitized in merely 60 seconds. This rapid disinfection prevents school staff from spending time tediously cleaning each device with a disposable wipe.
Cleanbox Technology Preserves Equipment Life
Wet wipes are damaging to electronics and can significantly shorten the lifespan of a product when regularly used. When wipes are the primary cleaning method, keeping moisture out of equipment while adequately disinfecting it is nearly impossible. Devices featuring keyboards and buttons are especially vulnerable, as the liquid will work beneath the parts and cause the item to corrode internally.
Cleanbox systems rely purely on targeted UVC light to cleanse each item. As a result, no moisture is present, and the intensity of the rays is calibrated to ensure that the exterior casing of the electronic devices is not damaged, even with repeated exposure. As a result, cleanbox systems can prevent the premature replacement of expensive technology.
Cleanbox Technology Decreases Workload
With many school districts being drastically understaffed, the opportunity to automate a process comes as a welcome relief. Disinfection of headsets and tablets becomes one less thing for staff to worry about when Cleanbox systems are integrated into the everyday routine. It's as straightforward as loading the object into the unit, pushing a button, and retrieving the sanitized item.
Cleanbox Technology Meets Every Need
Cleanbox offers a range of systems suitable for school system use. The CX series is designed specifically for AR and VR headsets and comes in various sizes that allow one to sanitize multiple headsets in the same 60-second cycle. OmniClean is the solution for sanitizing tablets, cellphones, handheld games, eyewear, and anything else that fits in the unit. With 360 degrees of UVC coverage, this system eliminates all possible pathogens in 60-seconds.
Cleanbox technology provides an economical way to keep the staff and students safe. Contact Cleanbox and claim a spot in the weekly live webinar to learn more about the potential for these units in the school system.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
Press: pr@cleanboxtech.com
Company Information: Contact Cleanbox | Whitepaper on UVC | Cleanbox Monthly Newsletter | Discover Cleanbox Products and Get an Online Quote
Amy Hedrick
Cleanbox Technology
+1 615-208-4042
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Cleanbox UVC LED Products Overview