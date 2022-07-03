Sanitization Post-Covid: 9 Reasons Brands Need to Transition to Cleanbox
Wipes must be replaced with proven options. Cleanbox UVC cleaning systems offer an eco-friendly and economical way to maintain a sanitary workspace.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the pandemic, companies implemented less than ideal hygiene policies out of desperation. One of them was using disposable wipes to clean fast food employees' headsets. Now that companies are emerging from the trenches, wipes must be replaced with a more scientifically sound option. Cleanbox cleaning systems offer an eco-friendly and economical way to maintain a sanitary workspace.
1. Ultraviolet Sanitizing Provides an Unmatchable Clean for Headsets
The patented Cleanbox sanitizing method eliminates bacteria and viruses in a way that standard UVC light bulbs cannot. Cleanbox units operate by projecting 360 degrees of overlapping LED ultraviolet C light rays at the sanitized item. Targeted ultraviolet rays destroy the genetic components of bacteria and virus cells, rendering them unable to reproduce and non-contagious.
For UVC light to be an effective sanitizing tool for shared electronics such as headsets, the UVC rays must be produced at the appropriate wavelength, emitted at the proper distance from the item, remain present for adequate time, and encompass the item entirely. Cleanbox units have been proven to eliminate 99.999% of viruses and bacteria on every use, removing the need for outdated cleaning methods.
2. UVC Cleaning Systems Streamlines Standard Operating Procedures
The average fast-food brand's standard operating procedure for cleaning employee headsets requires numerous steps. First, the employee must collect the desired equipment and wipes before beginning to clean the headgear. Once the cleaning has started, it will not be a quick task if done correctly. Most hands-free communication devices are intricately built, and the equipment's shape makes it easy for a harried employee to miss the small spaces where pathogens can hide.
When employees use CX UVC disinfection units to clean headgear, the operating procedure is simple and set up to be intuitive for the user. Employees simply open the box, place the headgear inside, and press the button to begin the sanitization cycle. In just 60 seconds, the headgear will be entirely disinfected, with no lingering concerns over whether or not the cleaning was effective.
3. Cleanbox Units Improve Brand-Wide Efficiency
Decontaminating equipment the traditional way is time-consuming and can squander valuable portions of the workday. CX units require only 60 seconds to return a sanitized piece of equipment, allowing employees to use time more productively.
For example, if it usually takes an employee 15 minutes to clean a headgear unit with a wipe, and the store usually runs eight team members a shift, in one shift, two hours have been squandered on cleaning headgear. The difference is drastic compared to the CX series of ultraviolet sanitizing systems, which require only 60 seconds per unit. Imagine that type of efficiency implemented brand-wide; this hygiene technology can significantly increase productivity for any enterprise.
4. UVC Units Allow Companies to Prepare for the Future
As society attempts to move farther away from the Covid-19 pandemic, considering the possibility of another similar scenario is a grim but necessary task. While numerous disinfectants could kill the Coronavirus, the next viral contagion may be more resilient. Cleanbox patented LED sanitization systems provide UV C rays, which naturally can't penetrate the ozone layer.
Since these rays are only present on Earth when created, viruses and bacteria cannot adapt to endure them. Headset and shared equipment sanitization will be critical for maintaining a safe workspace, especially as contagions evolve. The lengthy lifespan of Cleanbox systems ensures brands are protected and prepared for the next threat on the horizon.
5. Ultraviolet Sanitization Systems are Seamlessly Integrated Into All Locations
While many changes in the workplace require training and an adjustment period, Cleanbox UVC boxes break out of that mold. Implementing these scientifically-proven sanitization units is as effortless as making the purchase.
There's no need for training materials or courses to bring employees up to speed, as Cleanboxe's revolutionary technology makes UVC cleaning systems the most user-friendly items in the building. If a team member can press a button, using the machine will be intuitive.
6. UVC Disinfecting Light Boxes Extend Equipment Lifespan
While ultraviolet A and B rays both cause plastics to fade and lose structural integrity, ultraviolet C rays do not have the same effect on plastic. Extensive testing was performed to ensure that the intensity of the ultraviolet light emitted by Cleanbox units would not cause the materials found in head-mounted communication equipment to degrade prematurely but would still provide complete disinfection. Studies designed to simulate long-term, regular use showed that Cleanbox units do not damage the headgear and devices used in the restaurant industry.
Additionally, UVC light is less damaging to the plastic housing of most headgear than cleaning methods such as wipes. Bleach wipes can cause moisture to seep into seams on equipment. Over time, the steady influx of liquid will cause the erosion of the equipment's interior components. Extending the lifespan of shared communication systems will benefit the store's equipment budget, and the savings can be astronomical for companies with numerous locations.
7. Ultraviolet Cleaning Units Improve Eco-Friendliness Scores
The days of consumers caring more about convenience than eco-friendliness are long gone. Consumers have favored brands with environmentally-conscious practices for the past few years, and their interest doesn't appear to be waning. Nielsen studies have shown that while consumers care about personal health more than ever, they also prioritize the planet's health. This investment in going green has consumers looking to the businesses they frequent to be environmentally aware.
UVC units are ideal for making any enterprise active in bettering the environment. For example, the waste resulting from cleaning team headgear with disposable wipes is enormous and off-putting to today's consumers. Alternatively, making the switch to a UVC sanitization system shows a step forward and a desire to benefit the planet that consumers will appreciate while limiting the amount of waste produced by companies.
8. UVC Units Offer Marketing Opportunities
Also, in addition to seeking out environmentally aware brands, consumers like to see brands that care about employees. By taking brand-wide actions to increase employee safety, a brand earns the reputation of putting people first, which is significant. Rolling out an enterprise-wide change, such as eliminating easy-to-misuse wipes in favor of the guaranteed clean of a CX or OmniClean system, is a head-turner.
When big businesses make changes, it's newsworthy. So when consumers find out that a brand is snagging headlines for making moves that benefit its employees and the environment, loyal customers will feel reassured in their decision to spend money with them. As a result, the brand will gain new customers who favor their ethical practices.
9. UVC Systems Allow for Company-Wide Change
Cleanbox sanitization units benefit brands on a macro level. When companies move away from wasteful disposable cleaning methods, the savings in both time and money are compounded across the enterprise.
Moving away from disposable wipes allows companies to simplify standard operating procedures while increasing equipment lifespan. Finally, the eco-friendly and person-centric statement displayed by switching to Cleanbox LED sanitizing boxes improves consumer perception.
Cutting-edge hygiene technology can benefit every brand. Contact Cleanbox today to reserve a spot in the weekly live webinar and learn how Cleanbox helps companies in every industry minimize waste, protect employee health, and improve consumer perception.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
