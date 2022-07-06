DriveItAway Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: CLCN) Launches Bolt EV Subscription To Ownership Program

Saleem S. Shaik taking Delivery of his New Bolt EUV

With its “EVs for Everyone” mission, DriveItAway rolls out first-of-its-kind, subscription to ownership program with the Chevrolet Bolt

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:CLCN)

Mary Barra & GM set the stage by dramatically reducing the price of the 2023 Bolt, now DriveItAway is rolling out the dealer focused platform to make driving & owning an EV truly affordable for all” — John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO, DriveItAway Holdings Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”) (OTCQB: CLCN), the industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms with its revolutionary subscription to purchase technology, is excited to announce that it has launched its electric vehicle subscription to ownership program with the General Motors Bolt and Bolt EUV. Focused on enabling all who want the benefits of immediately driving and owning an EV the ability to have one today, DriveItAway is now rolling out the Bolt/Bolt EUV in conjunction with recent announcement by General Motors of the substantial price decrease of the upcoming 2023 Bolt/Bolt EUV.

“Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, pointed out recently in a Yahoo! Finance interview that most EVs sold in the US last year were luxury models, purchased by people who owned at least two vehicles, and that ‘If you want EVs to get 100 percent or even 50 percent of the market, there have to be affordable EVs,’ ” says John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway, “early last month Mary Barra & GM set the stage by dramatically reducing the price of the 2023 Bolt, now DriveItAway is rolling out the dealer focused platform to make driving & owning an EV truly affordable for all.”



A Bolt EUV, With a Program That Fits Today’s Needs

As many others do, Saleem S. Shaik also has a hybrid work schedule where he has to drive 45 miles each way three days a week. "I did not want to make the financial commitment of buying or leasing a vehicle right now, because I'm not sure what my schedule will be in the future. At the same time I thought it would be best to have an EV instead of a gasoline vehicle due to fuel prices being as high as they are. I wanted a "hedge" just in case my commute becomes more regular, and if I end up needing to buy a vehicle, I'd rather it be an EV.” Saleem continues "when I discovered the DriveItAway subscription to ownership program for the Bolt EUV I was instantly sold, it fits my needs today and the program is flexible enough to accommodate me if my needs end up changing down the road"



Roll Out with EV Minded Dealers, Also Committed to “EVs for Everyone”

The DriveItAway Program is for manufacturers, car dealers and consumers, as it enables all consumers, regardless of credit score or cash down payment, to drive and buy the vehicle of his/her choice.

The CARite dealer group, based in Madison Heights, Michigan, with 32 locations in 14 states, is the first automotive retailer to partner with DriveItAway on the roll out of its new Bolt subscription to ownership program. “At CARite, we pride ourselves on providing all customers, with better cars, a better buying experience and peace of mind with every purchase,” says Lee Wells, General Manager of the CARite dealer group, “we have used the DriveItAway platform in the past as a way for those who are down payment challenged to immediately drive the vehicle of their choice while enabling a future purchase, so when they came to us with this unique Bolt EV program, we immediately ‘got it’ and are proud to be among the first to feature it as a customer option.” Continues Wells, “it’s clear that EVs will be a rapidly growing segment of what we and others sell, and the DriveItAway subscription to ownership program is a great way to introduce and enable our customers a new choice with a subscription that can lead to ownership, at our customer’s option.”



EVs are the Future, but Affordability For All is the Focus

At a recent Automotive News World Congress in Washington, DC, June 16, EVs were first and foremost on the agenda, as was affordability.

US Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich, may have summed it up at this recent trade event, when she said, “Too many Americans cannot afford EVs.”

Possumato concludes, “We designed and created our DriveItAway platform to enable all consumers an easy transparent, affordable way to drive, and then buy if he/she chooses, the vehicle of choice, flipping the ‘service pyramid’ upside down for credit or down payment challenged. Why should just affluent, ‘three cars in the garage’ Tesla buyers be the only folks who enjoy the benefits of driving and owning an EV today?”



About DriveItAway

DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription program. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

John F. Possumato

john@driveitaway.com



