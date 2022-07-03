Submit Release
Vietjet starts flights to Nagoya and Fukuoka

 

 HÀ NỘI - With new direct routes from Hà Nội to Nagoya and Fukuoka (Japan), Vietjet says it offers more convenient and easy choices for people and tourists to travel, work, visit relatives or study at “the land of cherry blossoms”.

The route connecting Hà Nội to Fukuoka is operated with three return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while the Hà Nội - Nagoya one has four return flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with almost five hours of flight per leg.

Japan is one of the favorite destinations for Vietnamese tourists with beautiful scenery and unique culture, and also hosts a large Vietnamese community living and working there. VNS

