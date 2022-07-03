Arrangement of Judiciary Police's public services between 4 and 8 July

MACAU, July 3 - To fully support the SAR government's efforts in tackling the epidemic and to ensure public safety, the Judiciary Police will deploy officers to assist anti-epidemic work, increase patrol, as well as strengthen crime prevention. In regards of public services, the Judiciary Police Case Reporting and Emergency Operation Centre, and Reporting Room will operate continuously between 4 and 8 July. All appointments to come to the Judiciary Police to assist in police investigation (statement taking) or take the "paternity test” within this period will be rescheduled and individuals concerned will be notified on a workday. Should you have further enquiries, please call 8800 1326.