Subsistence Team to resume service of distributing vegetables and frozen meat food packs and boxed meals to support buildings listed as Red Code Zones

MACAU, July 3 - After typhoon, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will step up efforts to re-build canopy tents and set up work coordination stations outside each lockdown or precautionary zone, and the Subsistence Team will resume the service of delivering vegetables and frozen meat food packs and boxed meals to the households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones at noon today (3 July).

To focus manpower on delivering the food, the service of receiving daily supplies from relatives and friends for the households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones is suspended today from 3 pm to 5 pm. Residents are advised to inform their relatives and friends not to deliver supplies to the site today. The relevant households have been notified of the arrangements via mobile phone SMS messages.