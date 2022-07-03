The 2026 Carbon & Methane Capture Market Would Total $215 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of hundreds (311) Carbon & Methane Capture submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (395 pages, 305 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Carbon & Methane Capture Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• To reach Net-Zero, we must invest in Carbon & Methane Capture technologies
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation.
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
• Investors' eagerness for financing the green revolution
• The COP26 investment pledges
• The >$2.5 trillion market offers dozens of business opportunities to the private sector and the R&D community
• Unprecedented public support (> 60%) drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution.
• Government subsidies and investments
• Driven by public opinion and green legislation, Oil, Gas, Coal, Cement, Steel and Utility companies are interested in lowering GHG footprint.
• Green legislation and tough standards.
The report contains a thorough analysis of 6 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national Carbon & Methane Capture related markets, detailing 2020-2030 market size. According to the report, following two decades of low growth rate, the market will boost unprecedented 2022-2032 two-digit CAGR.
According to the report:
• The U.S. and China (which emitted 36% of the world's GHG in 2021) will spend >40% of the global GHG Capture expenditure
• Key Carbon & Methane Capture technologies are available, and their cost-performance improvements are developed at a fast pace
• The private sector will finance > 90% of the market
• Approximately 3.3 to 3.6 billion people live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change
What does the Carbon & Methane Capture Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Carbon & Methane Capture market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 5 Carbon & Methane Capture Technologies:
• Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration
• Carbon Capture & Storage
• Carbon Capture & Utilization
• Methane Abatement
• GHG Emission Tracking
• Reforestation
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
ABB Environmental Services Inc., ADNOC Group (UAE), AGG Biofuel, Aker Clean Carbon AS, Algenol Biofuels, Aljadix, Alstom Energy, Altogen Labs, Ameret Llc, Bioactive Services Inc., Bioremediation Consulting Inc., Bioremediation Services Inc., Bioremedy Pty. Ltd., Blue Planet, BP (UK), Breathe Applied Sciences, C2CNT, C4X, Carbicrete, Carbon Clean Solutions, Carbon Engineering, Carbon Recycling International, Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc., Carbon Upcycling UCLA, CarbonCure, Carbonfree Chemicals , Carus Corp., Catalytic Innovations, CERT, CFOAM LTD , Chevron (U.S.), China HuaNeng Group, China National Petroleum Corporation (China), Climeworks, CO2 Solutions, ConocoPhillips Company, Cool Planet, Dakota Gasification, Dimensional Energy, Drylet Llc, Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada, ECOERA, EG&G Inc., Envirogen Technologies Inc., Equinor (Norway), ExxonMobil , Fiton Group, Fluor Corporation, GE Energy, Geovation Engineering P.C., Global Thermostat, Green Minerals, Hago Energetics, Halliburton, Hitachi, Honeywell, HTCO2 Systems, Ingenuity Lab, Ivey International Inc., JRW Bioremediation Llc, Kankyo Cleantech Llp, Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc., Linde Engineering, Makona Hardware and Industrial (Pty.) Ltd., Microgen Biotech Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NRG Energy (U.S.), Oil Spill Eater International Corp., Probiosphere Inc., QM Environmental International B.V., Renovagen Ltd., RNAS Remediation Products, Sasol Limited, Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shell , Siemens, Statoil ASA, Summit Carbon Capture, Sustainable Bioremediation and hytoremediation Operations, Total , Trident Environmental Llc, Verde Environmental Group , XPRIZE.
