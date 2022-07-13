Addressing the Abuse of Animal-Related Licensing: Most Recent Litigation
People now know they can steal animals so long as the government is in on it and gets their cut.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Deal with Exotic Animal Ownership?
When it comes to exotic animals, environmental conservation departments and federal agencies are interfering with business contracts and there is no one there to stop them. According to the law, an animal is considered property, which means people are constitutionally guaranteed the right to be free from seizures of property. One exotic animal owner, Carrie Leo, had her animals taken from her at a zoo in Oklahoma since June 2018. Her pending litigation has still not been resolved. The project, “New York State for Exotic Animal Ownership,” began after the USDA wrongly seized her animals from her Caring for Cottontails Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation company, where they were being boarded. The Animal Care Unit contributing to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services is to blame. Yet, according to the The Animal Welfare Act, she is permitted to keep them as a private collection. Federally funded ‘sanctuaries’ monopolize wild and exotic animals to put animal-related facilities out of business and are becoming secret money-making machines.
Leo v Thomas was filed in the New York State Supreme Court circles around supporting the theft of exotic animals and violations of numerous laws, rules and regulations. Leo’s case in Garvin County District Court became stalemated after the judge changed her treatment of Leo after receiving unsupported accusations. To date, the judge has yet to disclose the communication, which prompted her to block Leo’s efforts to regain possession of animals. Leo not only acquired an order from the Oklahoma court prior to the interference of outsiders; but also, from the New York State Supreme Court granting her right of repossession of her animals.
Upon close examination, Leo uncovered a scheme in which the authorities, headed by the USDA, and consisting of state environmental conservation agencies, sometimes SPCA groups and animal rights groups, such as PETA, ALDF, etc., sell unlawfully seized animals and/or transfer them to their own sanctuaries camouflaged as members of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. Once the animals are in the possession of these sanctuaries, the USDA provides monetary compensation for the facilities for the care of the animal for the rest of its life. Since these sanctuaries tout an animal rights agenda, the exotic animal industry often associates the USDA with catering to the special interests of animal rights groups.
Leo is now on a quest to help the public, especially wild and exotic animal owners, caregivers and wildlife rehabilitators to become aware of the actions used by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and federal agencies. As part of her advocacy, Leo has developed www.nysexotics.com, where she offers a mix of animal ownership-related commentary as well as stories from others who have experienced hardships with the legal system, especially where animal-related licensing systems and regulatory practices have been called into question.
Carrie M. Leo has a background in caring for domestic pets, certain types of livestock and exotic animals of all species, which she has been involved in since 2012. She is also active on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ExAnimalOwn, Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nysexotics and Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nysexotics.
For more information on the director, Carrie Leo, and questions about New York State for Exotic Animal Ownership’s mission, please visit http://www.nysexotics.com/
