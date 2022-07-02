Submit Release
Health Bureau announces service arrangements after downgrade of typhoon signal No. 8

MACAU, July 2 - The Health Bureau announces that, all entrances of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital will be re-opened for the public after the downgrade of typhoon signal No. 8. The Accident and Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station), Inpatient Department and Haemodialysis Unit of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital will operate as usual. Specialist outpatient services, CHCSJ Pharmacy and the general services of the Radiology Department will remain suspended, with urgent services provided as normal.

Health Centres are currently closed according to normal service hours. The Coloane Health Station will provide medical services on an on-call basis until 22:00.

Blood donation services of the Blood Transfusion Centre remain suspended.

With respect to services of the COVID-19 vaccination points, the Macao Forum large-sized community vaccination station will open from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, and the Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre will open from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, to provide vaccination services as usual.

